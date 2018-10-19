Getty Image

Back when it became obvious that the Kawhi Leonard era in San Antonio was nearing its conclusion, one team that popped up as a potential landing spot for the All-NBA forward was the Los Angeles Clippers. Rumblings that Leonard wanted to head to Los Angeles existed, but reports indicated he wasn’t on board with joining LeBron James and the Lakers.

Obviously the Clippers weren’t able to land Leonard via a trade, as the MVP candidate is a Toronto Raptor now. But that doesn’t mean Los Angeles has punted on Leonard ever joining their organization, because it’s widely expected that he’s going to opt out of the final year of his contract and become a free agent next summer.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Clippers are going above and beyond to make sure they’re doing their due diligence in the event they’re able to pursue Leonard. In fact, Windhorst said the Clippers are scouting Leonard with the same intent that you might see out of NBA teams that want to land R.J. Barrett or Zion Williamson next summer.