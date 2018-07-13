The Clippers Are Apparently Offering Stadium Tours With Access To The Famous Secret Tunnel

07.13.18 2 hours ago

In perhaps the strangest year for off-the-court moments in NBA history, the fracas between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Houston Rockets might be right at the top of the list. The two teams played an otherwise forgettable game (save for the fact that it was Chris Paul’s first against his former team in Staples Center), but after, all hell broke loose, as a contingent of Rockets players reportedly used a secret tunnel to make their way into the Clippers’ locker room to confront Blake Griffin and Austin Rivers.

It was quite the news for basketball fans to wake up to the following morning. We’re now pretty far past the incident, so much so that both of the Clippers players at the center of the incident are elsewhere — Griffin was traded to Detroit at the deadline, Rivers was traded to Washington earlier this offseason.

But still, the legacy of the tunnel raid lives on. The incident is apparently so popular that the Clippers are using it as it markets stadium tours.

