Getty Image

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Washington Wizards are reportedly the NBA’s latest trade partners. According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Clippers will send Austin Rivers to Washington, while the Wizards will ship veteran big man Marcin Gortat to Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Clippers are trading guard Austin Rivers to the Washington Wizards for center Marcin Gortat, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2018

Wojnarowski’s report was confirmed by Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports.

Confirming Clippers trade Austin Rivers to Washington for Marcin Gortat. There were some who thought a day like this would never come so long as Doc was still there. ESPN first reported. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 26, 2018

This seems like a pretty easy move to rationalize for the Clippers. With the future of DeAndre Jordan in Los Angeles in question, getting Gortat means their frontcourt will have a pair of steady hands should their longtime center leave the team as a free agent or request a trade. If that doesn’t happen, Gortat is a solid rotation piece on an expiring contract, so it’s not like he’d be a millstone around the team’s neck should Jordan agree to a long-term deal. Add in that they had way too many guards and making this type of deal makes all the sense in the world.