The Clippers Will Reportedly Send Austin Rivers To The Wizards For Marcin Gortat

06.26.18

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Washington Wizards are reportedly the NBA’s latest trade partners. According to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Clippers will send Austin Rivers to Washington, while the Wizards will ship veteran big man Marcin Gortat to Los Angeles.

This seems like a pretty easy move to rationalize for the Clippers. With the future of DeAndre Jordan in Los Angeles in question, getting Gortat means their frontcourt will have a pair of steady hands should their longtime center leave the team as a free agent or request a trade. If that doesn’t happen, Gortat is a solid rotation piece on an expiring contract, so it’s not like he’d be a millstone around the team’s neck should Jordan agree to a long-term deal. Add in that they had way too many guards and making this type of deal makes all the sense in the world.

