Los Angeles Delivers In The Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown

NBA Nation has been taking its Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown across the country this summer in pursuit of finding the top amateur dunker in the country. Thus far, they’ve traveled to Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York. The winners from each of the eight tour stops are awarded $2,500 and a spot to compete at the Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown at the 2015 All-Star Weekend in New York City, where the contest’s top dunker will be rewarded $10,000.

Last week, we brought you the gravity-defying highlight reel from the Showdown’s stop in Sacramento, where Myree “Remix” Bowden stole the show and left Sac-Town with a $2,500 check. Now it’s time for the sick hops that went down at Hollywood and Highland in sunny Los Angeles.

DJ P-Jay of Power 106 and comedian and radio personality Leon Rogers joined NBA high-flying legend and NBA Nation Ambassador Darryl Dawkins on the judges’ table to take in some of the most acrobatic and creative dunks of the Showdown.

There were alley-oops off the wall, massive 360s, and ferocious windmills popping in Hollywood, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. But when it was all tallied up, Drew League standout Kwame Alexander took home the top prize and a spot in the Showdown at the 2015 All-Star Weekend in NYC.

