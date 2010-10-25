Los Angeles Lakers 2010-11 NBA Season Preview

As the NBA regular season approaches, we preview the upcoming campaign with the “Highs and Lows” system — predicting the respective ceiling and basement for each team.

Added: Matt Barnes, Steve Blake, Derrick Caracter, Devin Ebanks, Theo Ratliff

Lost: Jordan Farmar, Josh Powell, DJ Mbenga, Adam Morrison

Ceiling: Three-peat

‘Twas written in the Book of Flair: To be the man — WOOOOO! — you’ve gotta beat the man. The Lakers have won eight straight playoff series, and 9 straight series against Western Conference competition. The rest of the League stacked up this summer to take down the two-time defending champions, but barring a Kobe-related catastrophe, L.A. is still the favorite going into the season … I’m not in the camp that views Kobe (27.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 5.0 apg) as a superhero robot built to win and only win, but the guy is looking very Jordan-ish right now. Kobe’s goal has always been to master the game; as he told me in his Dime #55 cover story, he has an “infinite amount of curiosity” about a sport which he’s come to view as a science. He’s come as close as anybody since MJ to achieving that mastery, and this season is just another step … Pau Gasol (18.3 ppg, 11.3 rpg, 1.7 bpg) didn’t win Finals MVP, but anybody watching the series knows the Lakers would not have won without him. He has a strong case for being handed the title “Best Power Forward in the NBA” right now … Watch for a more focused Ron Artest now that he has Matt Barnes nipping at his heels for PT at small forward. Ron grew up on the playground, where your spot on the court is never safe … L.A. already had the most talented big-man rotation in the League with Gasol, Andrew Bynum and Lamar Odom. By adding veteran Theo Ratliff to the mix, they have another shot-blocking specialist to guard the rim, and rookie Derrick Caracter is an effective low-post scorer.

Basement: Western Conference Finals

As tempting as it is to simply hand the Lakers another Western Conference crown, there are at least two teams that could send the champs home earlier than expected: A healthy, clicking-on-all-cylinders San Antonio Spurs, and a red-hot Oklahoma City Thunder with Kevin Durant reenacting an NBA version of Taken. Any team that can take advantage of L.A.’s weaknesses — abusing Derek Fisher on D, outplaying the Lakers’ often inconsistent bench, mentally bullying Gasol and Odom, and forcing Kobe into “I have to win it alone” mode — can win four games in a seven-game series … If it weren’t for Greg Oden, Andrew Bynum would the Black Yao Ming. Over the last three years he’s averaged just 50 games per season, making him a constant question mark at just 22 years old … For the most part, Kobe was terrible in the preseason, shooting 28% from the field and 17% beyond the arc on his way to 12.6 points per game. Kobe took a lot of the summer off to rehab from surgery, but his linger knee and finger injuries are likely affecting his lift and release on his jump shot. Physically, he looks to be in good shape, but the ball just isn’t going in the basket. How much of a concern should it be for a 32-year-old who has a ton of mileage on his body … If you thought negative reports of Fisher’s defense were exaggerated, hopefully you saw Monta Ellis drop the better part of 41 points on Fish in the preseason finale. Free-agent pickup Steve Blake is supposed to help out defending opposing point guards, but he obviously didn’t have an answer for Monta, either. It will only get worse, as Fisher gets older and the young, quick PG’s in the League get better … Phil Jackson says this is his “last stand.” The last time it was his last stand, L.A. was an overwhelming championship favorite, but fell short of the title while Phil was writing a book. Keep an eye out for Phil scribbling notes for The Last-Last Season, and know that a history repeat could vanquish L.A.’s three-peat.

*** *** ***

10/24 — New Orleans Hornets

10/23 — Cleveland Cavaliers

10/22 — Dallas Mavericks

10/21 — Philadelphia 76ers

10/20 — Minnesota Timberwolves

10/20 — Orlando Magic

10/19 — Oklahoma City Thunder

10/19 — Detroit Pistons

10/15 — Golden State Warriors

10/12 — Chicago Bulls

10/12 — San Antonio Spurs

10/5 — Toronto Raptors

10/1 — Sacramento Kings

9/28 — Atlanta Hawks

9/27 — Portland Trail Blazers

-Follow Austin on Twitter at @AustinBurton206

-Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag

-Become a fan of Dime on Facebook HERE