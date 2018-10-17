2018-19 Los Angeles Lakers Preview: The LeBron Era Begins

10.17.18 27 mins ago

Getty Image

2017-18 Record: 35-47 (11th in the Western Conference)

Players Added: LeBron James (free agency), Rajon Rondo (free agency), Michael Beasley (free agency), Lance Stephenson (free agency), JaVale McGee (free agency), Moritz Wagner (draft), Svi Mykhailiuk (draft)

Players Lost: Julius Randle (free agency), Luol Deng (waived), Channing Frye (free agency), Isaiah Thomas (free agency), Brook Lopez (free agency), Tyler Ennis (free agency), Thomas Bryant (waived)

Projected Team MVP: Ivica Zubac LeBron James

One of my favorite things this preseason has been posts about how LeBron James has looked in preseason with the Lakers. He’s looked like LeBron James. He’s the same guy that hasn’t missed the NBA Finals in nearly a decade (although that likely changes this season). He’s still the best basketball player on the planet. That hasn’t changed just because he’s wearing purple (yes, I know, “Forum Blue” or whatever) and gold instead of wine and gold.

The questions with this Lakers team have nothing to do with LeBron’s play, and everything to do with how everyone around him plays under this new spotlight and with new expectations. Which leads us to…

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018-19 NBA Team Previews#NBA Season Previews 2018#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGS2018-19 NBA Team PreviewsLA LAKERSLeBron JamesNBA Season Previews 2018

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP