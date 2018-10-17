2018-19 Los Angeles Lakers Preview: The LeBron Era Begins

Getty Image

2017-18 Record: 35-47 (11th in the Western Conference)

Players Added: LeBron James (free agency), Rajon Rondo (free agency), Michael Beasley (free agency), Lance Stephenson (free agency), JaVale McGee (free agency), Moritz Wagner (draft), Svi Mykhailiuk (draft)

Players Lost: Julius Randle (free agency), Luol Deng (waived), Channing Frye (free agency), Isaiah Thomas (free agency), Brook Lopez (free agency), Tyler Ennis (free agency), Thomas Bryant (waived)

Projected Team MVP: Ivica Zubac LeBron James

One of my favorite things this preseason has been posts about how LeBron James has looked in preseason with the Lakers. He’s looked like LeBron James. He’s the same guy that hasn’t missed the NBA Finals in nearly a decade (although that likely changes this season). He’s still the best basketball player on the planet. That hasn’t changed just because he’s wearing purple (yes, I know, “Forum Blue” or whatever) and gold instead of wine and gold.

The questions with this Lakers team have nothing to do with LeBron’s play, and everything to do with how everyone around him plays under this new spotlight and with new expectations. Which leads us to…