Los Angeles Lakers Confirm Surgery For Kobe Bryant

It’s finally official. According to the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant will have surgery on Wednesday morning to repair a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

Though the procedure will almost undoubtedly end Bryant’s season, the team hasn’t released a timetable for his recovery. The full press release is below:

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, who injured his right shoulder in last Wednesday night’s game against the Pelicans in New Orleans, was examined this morning by Dr. Neal ElAttrache of the Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic. Dr. ElAttrache confirmed an earlier diagnosis of a torn rotator cuff, and advised Bryant to have surgery to repair the shoulder. Bryant has agreed, and surgery has been scheduled for Wednesday morning. A timeline estimate for Bryant’s return will be issued following the surgery.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on Friday that the Lakers expected their superstar to miss the remainder of 2014-2015. No official word on Bryant’s status, however, had come from Los Angeles’ camp since it announced the extent of his injury one day prior.

Coach Byron Scott said today that Kobe’s season is likely over:

BScott said Kobe "probably" will not play the rest of this season. — janis carr (@janiscarr) January 26, 2015

The 36 year-old suffered the torn rotator cuff in his team’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans last Wednesday. Bryant returned to the floor to play left-handed after the incident, and even stressed that he wasn’t concerned by the injury after the game. But that optimism came before tests were taken the next day that determined the serious nature of this latest health setback.

In association with The Players’ Tribune, Bryant released video footage of himself learning the diagnosis over the weekend.

Kobe has one year remaining on his contract. Here’s hoping after months of typically hard work and dedication to rehab this summer, he’s able to play it injury-free. A player like Mamba deserves to go out on his own terms.

