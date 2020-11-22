Getty Image
The Lakers Will Bring Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Back On A Three-Year, $40 Million Deal

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has turned into an important piece of the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation due to his defense and ability to stretch the floor. With Caldwell-Pope expected to be in high demand among unrestricted free agents this offseason, it was worth keeping an eye on whether he’d stay in L.A. or if someone else would be able to convince him to seek greener pastures.

Ultimately, the Lakers were able to get the job done. That’s according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, who was able to confirm with Caldwell-Pope’s agent Rich Paul that he’s not going anywhere. He’ll get a nice payday for it, too, earning a three-year, $40 million deal.

Charania confirmed that a number of teams were interested in acquiring Caldwell-Pope, but the Lakers convinced him to stick around. He also added some particulars of the deal, which features a partial guarantee in the third year.

The deal has an especially big fan in Caldwell-Pope’s most high-profile teammate and fellow Klutch client LeBron James.

Caldwell-Pope saw his scoring mark drop in 2020 to the lowest point of his career outside of his rookie campaign, but he made up for that by connecting on shots from deep at the best clip of his career. The 27-year-old wing averaged 9.3 points per game and hit 38.5 percent of his triples last season.

