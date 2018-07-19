The Lakers’ Coaching Staff Is Reportedly Eager To See LeBron At Center

Getty Image

With LeBron James in the fold, the Los Angeles Lakers are undeniably interesting. Early reaction to some of the team’s other free agent signings was not overly positive, though, even if Magic Johnson indicated that he and Rob Pelinka based the Lakers’ roster construction on watching playoff basketball in 2018.

Regardless, this is likely the roster (or at least close to it) that the Lakers will open the campaign with and, simply put, there isn’t a lot of frontcourt depth to be seen. JaVale McGee would be the starter on paper if Los Angeles elected to deploy a traditional lineup, with only Ivica Zubac and first round pick Moritz Wagner serving as legitimate alternatives.

However, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report brings word from a member of the Lakers front office with plans to deploy James… at the center spot.