When the Lakers agreed to a new four-year max contract with LeBron James on July 1, his jersey flew off the shelves at an historic rate, becoming the NBA’s highest-selling jersey over night.

LeBron’s arrival in L.A. will be great for Lakers business in all aspects, from ticket sales to merchandise sales to TV ad revenue for Spectrum SportsNet. However, if you go onto the official Lakers store site, you’ll notice that the official Nike Swingman uniforms and Nike shirseys for LeBron don’t have an official image with them yet, even though the paperwork has long since been signed making his move to L.A. official.