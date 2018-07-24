The Lakers New LeBron Shirseys Hint At A Return Of The ‘Showtime’ Uniform Look

#Nike #LA Lakers #LeBron James
07.24.18 43 mins ago

Twitter/@ArashMarkazi

When the Lakers agreed to a new four-year max contract with LeBron James on July 1, his jersey flew off the shelves at an historic rate, becoming the NBA’s highest-selling jersey over night.

LeBron’s arrival in L.A. will be great for Lakers business in all aspects, from ticket sales to merchandise sales to TV ad revenue for Spectrum SportsNet. However, if you go onto the official Lakers store site, you’ll notice that the official Nike Swingman uniforms and Nike shirseys for LeBron don’t have an official image with them yet, even though the paperwork has long since been signed making his move to L.A. official.

NBA Store

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#LA Lakers#LeBron James
TAGSLA LAKERSLeBron JamesNIKE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chance The Rapper, The Internet, And Meg Myers

07.20.18 4 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.20.18 4 days ago 4 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP