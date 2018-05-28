Who The Los Angeles Lakers Should Target In The 2018 NBA Draft

Getty Image

The 2018 offseason is a big one for the Los Angeles Lakers and everyone knows it. Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka, and company are clearly gearing up for a high-profile pursuit of LeBron James, Paul George and others, while also displaying the ability to move a number of intriguing pieces on their current roster.

As a result, there is a ton of uncertainty surrounding the Lakers right now and that also extends to the 2018 NBA Draft. Los Angeles does have two picks, at No. 25 and No. 47 overall, but the front office could certainly be looking to move away from one or both of the picks if they have reason to believe every dollar of their 2018 cap space will be highly useful.

With that said, this is a young roster that could use an infusion of talent at a few positions and the Lakers should be evaluating a number of talented soon-to-be rookies in this class. Here are a few that would make sense, assuming Los Angeles stays in the draft at their current draft slots.