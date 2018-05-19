The Lakers Say None Of Their Young Players Are ‘Untouchable’ This Summer

05.18.18 21 mins ago

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into what could potentially become a history-altering offseason for the franchise. Just in the past couple of years, they’ve amassed a fleet of young talent, cleared coveted salary cap space, and collected a slew of other assets that will give them the type of flexibility they crave over the next two summers to climb their way back into championship contention.

And the way things are playing out elsewhere this postseason is cause for even greater optimism. Their reciprocal affinity for Paul George is perhaps the league’s worst-kept secret, and OKC’s lackluster showing in the opening round against Utah certainly makes them feel like they have the edge to secure his services.

The Cavs’ well-documented struggles, likewise, might give the Lakers a boost of confidence about their chances to lure LeBron James, especially if they can entice him with the prospect of teaming up with George. Despite their cap space, however, they will of course have to make some sacrifices for any of it to happen.

