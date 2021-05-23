The 2-7 series in the Western Conference very well might be the most highly-anticipated in all of the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Phoenix Suns, perhaps the best story in the league this year, earned their spot by getting the job done on both ends of the floor, and even though they are led by Chris Paul, they have the makings of one of the league’s most exciting up-and-coming teams.

Their reward for all the success: the defending NBA champions. Injuries have caused this to be a down year for the Los Angeles Lakers, but they’re hungry to defend their title. If LeBron James, in particular, is able to stay healthy (he’s mentioned he does not believe he’ll get back to 100 percent from the ankle injury that cost him two months), it’s hard to bet against L.A. … if, of course, they can get past their division rivals.

Game 1 TV Info

Tip Time: Sunday, May 23; 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: ABC

