Vegas Oddsmakers Expect The Lakers To Miss The Playoffs This Season

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the All-Star break at 28-29, 10th in the West and three full games back of the in-town rival Clippers.

Still, with LeBron James on board, many fans continue to expect L.A. to find its way into the postseason to continue LeBron’s streak of 13 consecutive playoff appearances alive. James is one of a very few players (if not the only one) capable of dragging a team to the postseason, whatever the roster, but this season has been a bit different and, yes, part of that is him now being in the much more competitive (at least in the middle of the conference) West.

On Monday, with the All-Star Game behind us, the good folks at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook issued a new prop with eyes towards the postseason in L.A., and they list LeBron and company as a +120 underdog to make the playoffs.