The Los Angeles Lakers face a bit of a dilemma. The team wants to position itself as the premier option for LeBron James should he opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent, but with the best player in the world saying he is in “championship mode,” the team’s ultra-young roster could work more to its detriment than its benefit.

This is especially the case as reports indicate Oklahoma City might be able to convince Paul George to stick around. That would be a major blow to the Lakers, as the current free agent market just don’t have a ton of stars worth getting a max contract alongside James. If that option would be taken off the table, the Lakers’ eyes would logically turn to the trade market and one name in particular: Kawhi Leonard.

According to a report by Ramona Shelburne, Brian Windhorst, and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, “pressure is mounting” on Los Angeles’ front office to get something done with Leonard before James hits the open market.