Getty Image

The Los Angeles Lakers are the betting favorites to acquire the services of LeBron James next month, but that doesn’t mean it will be easy. James has to want to play for the Lakers, and that means likely attracting another big free agent or managing a trade for Kawhi Leonard.

That the Spurs are reluctant to trade Leonard in the first place is just the beginning of the hurdles the Lakers and general manager Rob Pelinka have to overcome this summer if they want James on the roster. The biggest problem with trying to acquire Leonard is similar to the problem of attracting James and perhaps Paul George: They might not have enough assets to be attractive to free agents, or the Spurs in a potential trade. Plus no one is going to help the Lakers in either scenario.

That problem is something Pelinka himself noted to ESPN, explaining that teams aren’t exactly lining up to help the Lakers rebuild and bring LeBron to L.A. Pelinka was asked if teams are reluctant to work out deals with him knowing their intentions later this summer, and he explained that the Lakers were unable to move into the early parts of the second round at the Draft for exactly that reason.