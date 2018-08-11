Basketball fans got the chance to start making plans for the 2018-19 season on Friday afternoon, as the NBA released each team’s complete schedule for the year. It’s a fun day every offseason, as fans invariably start looking up and down the calendar for the biggest matchups that we’ll see on the league’s non-marquee days.

One such matchup that drew a ton of intrigue last year was Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. This year, that matchup has an added wrinkle, as James is now on the Celtics’ biggest rival: the Los Angeles Lakers. While the Celtics-Lakers rivalry doesn’t have nearly the clout it did when the teams battles for championships in the 1980s and within the last decade, it’s still a huge deal when both teams are relevant and are squaring off against one another.

The Lakers thought it would be fun to get a joke off at the expense of the Celtics in a video that highlights their six biggest games on the year. It’s at the end of the video, showcasing their March 9 matchup in Los Angeles.