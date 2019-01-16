The Lakers Will Reportedly Remove JaVale McGee And Josh Hart From Their Starting Lineup

With LeBron James on the shelf with an injury, the Los Angeles Lakers simply aren’t the same team. That is, of course, quite obvious in that James is arguably the best player in the universe but, since the team’s leading man went down with a groin ailment, the Lakers are a dismal 3-6 with home losses to the Cavaliers and Knicks.

On Tuesday evening, Los Angeles will have the opportunity to right the ship in a home game against the lowly Bulls but, with the team’s struggles as the backdrop, head coach Luke Walton will reportedly make a few lineup changes. First, word broke that veteran big man Tyson Chandler would replace JaVale McGee at the outset.

