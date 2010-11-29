Lost under LeBron: 5 NBA Games Everybody Will Forget This Week

While the NBA world readies itself for LeBron James‘ return to Cleveland on Thursday (TNT, 8 p.m. EST), there is a whole week’s worth of games that will fly under the shadow of the Quicken Loans Arena’s answer to Wrestlemania.
It’s perfectly understandable. LeBron’s return to his home state may end up being the most hostile environment any NBA player has ever played in that had nothing to do with race. (Well, partially nothing, but that’s a different column.) But if you’ve got your eyes open to the rest of the League, you won’t want to miss these potential gems:
Hornets at Thunder (Monday, 8 p.m., League Pass)
If the playoffs started today, this would be the 3 vs. 6 matchup in the West. Here you have two of the best point guards in the world, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook, going head-to-head, and the NBA’s leading scorer (Kevin Durant) facing the League’s second-best scoring defense.
X-factor matchup: David West vs. Jeff Green
Lakers at Grizzlies (Tuesday, 8 p.m., League Pass)
These two teams have made for an entertaining little rivalry over the last few years. Last February, Kobe hit a game-winner at Memphis, and the game before that, Rudy Gay hit the game-winner before the Grizzlies forced Kobe to pass up on a potential dagger. Andrew Bynum has also left a trail of knee ligaments in Memphis, so don’t expect him to even be in the building. Their first meeting this season was an L.A. blowout win, but Rudy mostly had his way scoring on Ron Artest.
X-factor matchup: Shannon Brown vs. O.J. Mayo
Magic at Bulls (Wednesday, 8 p.m., League Pass)
Dwight Howard and Derrick Rose are the top two early MVP candidates in the East. Howard is averaging 22.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while leading Orlando to a second-place spot in the conference. Rose is putting up 26.6 points and 8.2 assists for fourth-place Chicago. Side note: In two of their meetings last season, Rose had to leave the game early after being injured in mid-air collisions with Howard.
X-factor matchup: Rashard Lewis vs. Taj Gibson
Pacers at Jazz (Wednesday, 9 p.m., League Pass)
Fresh off upsets of the Heat and Lakers, the League’s resident giant-killers from Indiana have a trap game against the Kings on Tuesday before going to Utah to try taking down Deron Williams and crew. Good matchup in the middle between Roy Hibbert (16.1 ppg, 9.6 pg) and Al Jefferson (16.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg).
X-factor matchup: Danny Granger vs. Andrei Kirilenko
Suns at Warriors (Thursday, 10 p.m., TNT)
Last I checked, the over/under for this game is at 328 combined points. At point guard you have arguably the two best shooters in the League going head-to-head in Steve Nash and Stephen Curry, at the two you have two guys in Jason Richardson and Monta Ellis who can explode for 35 on any given night, and in the frontcourt you have two of the most Swiss Cheese defenses in the League who give up so many layups and dunks you’d think it was part of their strategy.
X-factor matchup: Grant Hill vs. Dorell Wright
Bulls v. Magic – Will Dwight deliver yet another hard foul on Rose and make him land awkwardly because he didn’t jump off of two feet?
I would just like to ask dime, whos leading the league in blocked shots right now?
the answer will suprise you. and how does this affect
his reputation.
hint his intitials are DM
…two of the best point guards in the world, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook…
Wait what?
I know you didn’t ask me but, having just answered post #3, you were right not to also suggest I would be surprised by the answer to post #4, Junior. Let’s be clear that Darko Milicic was not drafted second overall just to block lots of shots in his seventh season.
Where’s the fallacy in “two of the best [PGs] in the world”, kicks? Burton didn’t say “the two best”, unless I’ve lost the ability to read.
@Borgs
You haven’t lost the ability to read. He has…
Thunder are rolling right now and Westbrook is leading the charge. The Thunder have shown they can not only win games when Durant is having a slow night but even if he is out of the lineup. Westbrook is constantly attacking the oppositions defense, he getting to the free throw line 9 times per game, that is a ton!
Westbrook has been playing like the best PG in the world. Scoring, defending, dishing out assists, and winning games, what more can you ask for ?