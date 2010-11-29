Lost under LeBron: 5 NBA Games Everybody Will Forget This Week

While the NBA world readies itself for LeBron James‘ return to Cleveland on Thursday (TNT, 8 p.m. EST), there is a whole week’s worth of games that will fly under the shadow of the Quicken Loans Arena’s answer to Wrestlemania.

It’s perfectly understandable. LeBron’s return to his home state may end up being the most hostile environment any NBA player has ever played in that had nothing to do with race. (Well, partially nothing, but that’s a different column.) But if you’ve got your eyes open to the rest of the League, you won’t want to miss these potential gems:

Hornets at Thunder (Monday, 8 p.m., League Pass)

If the playoffs started today, this would be the 3 vs. 6 matchup in the West. Here you have two of the best point guards in the world, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook, going head-to-head, and the NBA’s leading scorer (Kevin Durant) facing the League’s second-best scoring defense.

X-factor matchup: David West vs. Jeff Green

Lakers at Grizzlies (Tuesday, 8 p.m., League Pass)

These two teams have made for an entertaining little rivalry over the last few years. Last February, Kobe hit a game-winner at Memphis, and the game before that, Rudy Gay hit the game-winner before the Grizzlies forced Kobe to pass up on a potential dagger. Andrew Bynum has also left a trail of knee ligaments in Memphis, so don’t expect him to even be in the building. Their first meeting this season was an L.A. blowout win, but Rudy mostly had his way scoring on Ron Artest.

X-factor matchup: Shannon Brown vs. O.J. Mayo

Magic at Bulls (Wednesday, 8 p.m., League Pass)

Dwight Howard and Derrick Rose are the top two early MVP candidates in the East. Howard is averaging 22.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while leading Orlando to a second-place spot in the conference. Rose is putting up 26.6 points and 8.2 assists for fourth-place Chicago. Side note: In two of their meetings last season, Rose had to leave the game early after being injured in mid-air collisions with Howard.

X-factor matchup: Rashard Lewis vs. Taj Gibson

Pacers at Jazz (Wednesday, 9 p.m., League Pass)

Fresh off upsets of the Heat and Lakers, the League’s resident giant-killers from Indiana have a trap game against the Kings on Tuesday before going to Utah to try taking down Deron Williams and crew. Good matchup in the middle between Roy Hibbert (16.1 ppg, 9.6 pg) and Al Jefferson (16.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg).

X-factor matchup: Danny Granger vs. Andrei Kirilenko