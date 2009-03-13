Lou Williams: AI Wants Out of Detroit

Part NBA guard, part Philly radio DJ Lou Williams was recently a guest on WMMR’s Preston and Steve morning show, where he shared parts of a recent conversation he had with Allen Iverson. Lou and AI have stayed in touch since Iverson’s Philly days, and they talked about the “big brother’s” current issues in Detroit.



76ers reserve Lou Williams has given validity to rumors that Allen Iverson is unhappy playing with the Pistons. Williams, appearing on WMMR’s Preston & Steve morning show in Philadelphia on Thursday, said his belief is that Iverson doesn’t want to be in Detroit.

If that’s really the case, what’s the best way to deal with this moving forward? Should the Pistons keep him on the bench for the rest of the season? Or should they get him back in the lineup as soon as his back is better?

Source: Real GM