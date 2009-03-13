Lou Williams: AI Wants Out of Detroit

Part NBA guard, part Philly radio DJ Lou Williams was recently a guest on WMMR’s Preston and Steve morning show, where he shared parts of a recent conversation he had with Allen Iverson. Lou and AI have stayed in touch since Iverson’s Philly days, and they talked about the “big brother’s” current issues in Detroit.
76ers reserve Lou Williams has given validity to rumors that Allen Iverson is unhappy playing with the Pistons.
Williams, appearing on WMMR’s Preston & Steve morning show in Philadelphia on Thursday, said his belief is that Iverson doesn’t want to be in Detroit.
If that’s really the case, what’s the best way to deal with this moving forward? Should the Pistons keep him on the bench for the rest of the season? Or should they get him back in the lineup as soon as his back is better?
Inevitable.
nobody saw that comin
both teams played hard
Detroit should do what they doing and tell him stop bitching.
DETROIT DOESN’T WANT HIM HERE EITHER! I LOVE WATCHING AI PLAY….. JUST NOT WHEN HE IS ON THE TEAM I ROOT FOR.
AI should play in toronto next season…crappy team needs a superstar caliber player to make them less crappy yet watchable
Did AI ask him to share this? I dont understand hwo a conversation between two buddies ends up on radio. If he wants out of Detroit, the pistons need to hear it from him. Not from Lou “who?” Williams.
42 minutes career average and now off the bench. who would wanna play there.
I wish Detroit could pay me back some of the $180 I dropped for League Pass this year, since I buy it strictly to watch AI play. Assholes
we’re talkin bout practice here???
in november i was excited to see ai play with the pistons, but havent been since the pustons started whining and tanking when ai arrived. i hope ai ends up somewhere he can be ai & have a shot to win a title or two because he is one of the few players who give his all all of the time it sucks that he always seems to get the short end of the stick & crybabies like the sg in la gets things in his favor
AI’s best years are behind him and he’s gotta realize that the game has change and he’s gotta be a team player. i mean look at philadelpia after he left, denver after he left. they started playing team ball. Honestly- this might be the last season we really see iverson. The NBA has moved on, this aint’ the national rucker league anymore.
he’s a free agent who wants starter minutes and most likely a large contract. the NBA has been known to let old guys just go away (sprewell, van horn, payton, tim hardaway etc). The only place i could really see him in a descent situation would be in miami with d-wade. i don’t see any other contender picking him up and i don’t see him playing on a losing team trying to be the man, you wanna see some real complaining look at his 2004-07 years with the sixers. The guys is really uncoachable in the team framework.
I am sick of the AI bashing. The Pistons are overrated and lazy group of players. It is well known that they enjoy coasting and like turning it up for the playoffs.. Sheed plays hard when he feels like it, RIP is in love wit Chauncey, Stuckey is madd young, and the rest are no name backups…..they barely beat Toronto tonight…come on.
And as for everyone who says the Nuggets are better off without AI blah blah blah then look at their standings, in a weak West, they were in 7th the last I checked and with a similar record to last season…I wish AI was still in Denver with Melo. Karl was the problem there not AI!
I hope AI goes back to Denver but I doubt it or to another eastern conf team. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. He changed his game for the Pistons, how did they change for him? AI was top 5 in scoring last season he has not fallen off…more like he is on a bs team now and showed he was willing to sacrifice for the team but RIP is a whiney girl and they want to rebuild for future with Stuckey. Good marketing job that the Pistons were trying to win now, they just hoped it would work out ok.
re:comment about practice..
practice?????
Practice??????
His contract is expiring, so all he has to do is wait and he’ll be out of Detroit. This is a non-story. Someone under long-term contract being unhappy and wanting out has more teeth as a story.
This wasn’t a direct qoute…Lou says he is unhappy…
The team sucks…
They guys only like playing with each other…
Iverson has given up parts of his game and it hasn’t resulted in wins…
The coach has no clue…
Stuckey isn’t a point guard and has the ball more than people admit, but Iverson is still being blamed for how the offense performs…
They are playing better without him and putting him on the bench, not as just basketball strategy, but as (in public opinion) to say Iverson is the issue we are having to overcome to compete as hard as lesser teams like the Bobcats, Bulls, Bucks, Sixers, etc…
Why would Allen Iverson be happy in a situation that doesn’t suit him and a situation that he hasn’t been put in a position to be a help to the team. He has been more or less ostracized for being a less agressive form of himself…
It’s all a joke…
Iverson best years are behind him, but His last two years in Sixers uniform, where some of his best years of playing team basketball, but the team around him sucked, but it is all his fault…
He went to denver, lessened his shots played with in Coach Karl’s psuedo-concept of an offensive/defensive strategy…looked great, but that strategy wasn’t worth shit against teams like the Lakers and Spurs who ultimately exposed how HORRIBLE Karl is as a leader and Bball mind…
Karl needs Billiups to hide his flaws…
Iverson needs a team to clean up after his short-comings as an undersized scorer/defender…
Detroit guys are content and just enjoy being together more than figuring out how to win and step it up…If this wasn’t the case Chauncey would still be there…
Iverson needs to just suck it up and keep doing what he has always done and what many of the Detroit players fail to do night in night out…Leave it all on the floor…
Iverson will not be as we remember him moving forward…He is being neutered right in front of our eyes…It isn’t age…It is handcuffs…
dude needs to wake up and sacrifice man…sick of him…20 games isn’t long to suck it up for.
and how can anyone question rip in the starting lineup as being a whiny bitch? he has WON a ring ALREADY and has done everything necessary to validate his starting job…oh and all he’s done since is put up massive buckets and drop 12, 14, and 16 assists in like 3 out of 4 games…just because a player Can get you 30 doesn’t mean he shoudl start if he plays 0 defense and is a liability going against starters on the other team…why would you start a 6′ SG who has to guard guys that are 6’5″ + on a nightly basis if he’s just gonna give up 30 points a night to all of them and only get you 18…Rip’s size helps on defense more than Iverson’s scoring average helps the offense…but he’s a HOF…i don’t give a damn…its not about ego, its about winning…and Pistons are 8-2 since Rip got back to starting…so its pretty clear he doesn’t care about winning a ring…unless he’s winning a ring as the centerpiece in the starting lineup…that’s just straight garbage and the sooner he’s out of Detroit the better…so I can enjoy the good old drama/ego free Pistons of the last decade, and none of this crybaby I want my minutes and I want my points garbage…
I’ll take an in their prime SG over an undersized on the decline shooting guard.
The only one crying over position was RIP…
granted he was right, but he was the only one sulking about position…
The hell with size and scoring points…Pistons’ problem wasn’t defense it was offense…It was not grinding through and pulling out the Ws…
It is soo easy and LAME to say during wins RIP is the answer to all the Pistons problems…If that was the case why change anything at all?? This is the first streak of the season for the Piston’s…
Pistons are about effort…RIP gets beat on D as much as anyone, but you ride his nuts like he is lock down performer…Fact is RIP has a repore with the other players…They communicate better and they know where RIP is weak and they no where he will be okay on an island…
Don’t make it about defensive liabilities…Stuckey is a better defender at guarding 2s than RIP and that is who he guards…Iverson has been the same size his whole career, so I would suggest finding a better argument for keeping him off the floor…
The fact of the matter is Dumars made a money move, that had the potential to be a “winning” move it Pistons pre-existing player owned up to their lack of production…Piston’s aren’t winning a championship this year…They aren’t built for it, so trying to make arguments that Rip is a better captain of a sanking ship than Iverson is mute…senseless…Especially when neither is a captain in this scenario…Leaders rally troops, that is not happening…Grandstanding is happening…Proving points is happening…
I don’t care who starts, but it has to be about Winning first NOW…Not about Rip already having a ring…That is weak…If winning five years ago absolves you of all your personal flaws and contributions to the lack of team when adversity hits, then what’s the point of it?? Rip is a great piece, but he doesn’t carry the load and never was asked to…He like most players need other guys to play their parts to aid in their success…There are only a precious few players who consistently carried their teams through tough times to Ws…Let’s not get legacies twisted…There’s one HOF player on the floor night in night out and there is a reason for that…The question is how do you make it all work…That isn’t Rip’s job or Iverson’s…Their job is to not sulk when it’s bad and not grandstand when it’s good…
Playoffs is where it matters…come together or go home…
@!!!!! – weak west? You can’t be serious. Its a fact that he’s better suited to come off the bench than Rip. Worst thing about this is that AI is the PERFECT FIT as a bench acorer. If hed actually embrace that role, the Pistons would be SCARY.
Even before Iverson came the pistons have heart issues. They always think they can turn it on when they cant and they just cant anymore HENCE trading for AI. And everyones like “oh hes not a team player yadda yaddA” dude averages about 8 assists for his career? Has he even cried about his minutes? last i remember hes been quiet most of his time in detroit while rip was bitching. But no ones complainin about rip. Iversons gonna be the scape goat for the pistons this season when everyone and their mom knew the pistons were on a decline and weren’t winning shit anytime soon to being with, no matter if they kept chauncy or not.
yeah if Iverson would they would be scary…and he’d boost his own interests in free agency this summer…
iverson was just not a great fit in d-town. his style of play just does not mesh with the pistons and the players they have….rip needs touches…stuckey needs to develop..this was a blow up waiting to happen!
Come on lou keep ya mouth shut young bul!!!!!!! Any way he’s coming back to Philly next year so ride it out A.I. we got ya back in PHILLY
K yo….ppl are like look at denver when ai left…….wasn’t denver a 50 win team last season? AI was good playin with philly….he gave them everything he could give, yet he had a shitty cast. I hope Ai gets out of detroit because he still has much more left in him, he could still be playing like he was 25 if he wasnt there. I hope he signs with a different team like toronto raptorz. plus i live in toronto and would pay anything to watch him play.
@ kudabeen, i totally agree with you. Detroit sucks, and they still are sucking chauncey’s dick, they never wanted to play with him and that was doomed from the start. Like kudabeen said, last year denver was a 50 win team! they failed in the playoffs because they do not have the neccesary talent to win and the lakers were way better. If u switch iverson and kobe, iverson would win in LA and KOBE would be crying in detroit
iverson should go to Philly, andre miller, allen iverson, andre iguadala, thad young, elton brand, dalembeast..that team would kill. Doesnt philly need someone to create their own shots because iguadala certainly cant