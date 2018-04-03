Lou Williams Says DeMar DeRozan Was His Favorite Teammate And ‘The Coolest Person In The World’

There are a lot of reasons to love Lou Williams, not the least of which is the truth-is-sometimes-stranger-than-fiction tale of how he once foiled a robbery attempt by simple virtue of being Lou Williams, then treated his would-be assailant to dinner at McDonald’s.

Then there’s the fact that, on the court, he’s a cold-blooded assassin. As one of the league’s best pure scorers off the bench, he’s a perennial Sixth Man of the Year candidate, a slightly younger version of Jamal Crawford carrying the torch for the increasingly rarefied breed of specialty offensive weapons like himself.

Williams actually won the Sixth Man award toward the end of his tenure in Toronto, which is a time he remembers fondly in terms of the relationships he forged as a member of the Raptors, with one teammate in particular standing above all the rest among the many stops along his NBA journey.

