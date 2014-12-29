Lou Williams Makes Sure To DAP Road Raptors Fan

The Raptors have claimed eight of their last 10 games after beating the Nuggets 116-102 on Sunday in Denver. Toronto’s lethal Louis “Lou” Williams off the bench has been particularly accurate with DeMar DeRozan down. Sweet Lou poured in 31 on Sunday, but he also made sure knock hands with every Raptors fan who made it out to the Pepsi Center.

In the video below, Lou comes to the opening of the tunnel back to the locker room, and it’s obvious he spots a Raps fan hanging over the side. After a couple seconds, he comes back from the tunnel to say what’s up.

After going 11-for-18 from the field and 4-of-7 from deep, Lou could be excused a jog to the locker room so he can get back on the team plane. But Williams takes the time to show some love to a Raps fan in an opposing arena.

If you're on our side, Lou Williams has got you. #WeTheNorth #RTZ #NBA #Toronto #NBABallot A video posted by Toronto Raptors (@thetorontoraptors) on Dec 12, 2014 at 10:21pm PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Pretty cool, and you know it happens in arenas all over the country.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.