Lou Williams Makes Sure To DAP Road Raptors Fan

The Raptors have claimed eight of their last 10 games after beating the Nuggets 116-102 on Sunday in Denver. Toronto’s lethal Louis “Lou” Williams off the bench has been particularly accurate with DeMar DeRozan down. Sweet Lou poured in 31 on Sunday, but he also made sure knock hands with every Raptors fan who made it out to the Pepsi Center.
In the video below, Lou comes to the opening of the tunnel back to the locker room, and it’s obvious he spots a Raps fan hanging over the side. After a couple seconds, he comes back from the tunnel to say what’s up.
After going 11-for-18 from the field and 4-of-7 from deep, Lou could be excused a jog to the locker room so he can get back on the team plane. But Williams takes the time to show some love to a Raps fan in an opposing arena.
//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js
Pretty cool, and you know it happens in arenas all over the country.
What do you think?
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Raptors fans are hard core, but that was just a classy move by Lou. I gotta admit, I was doubtful his game/attitude would fit into the team first mentality the Raptors are building, but he has been nothing short of amazing.
Love it, but it’s very important that every player maintain that team-first attitude. I’ve heard a few Raptors say, “Even though we aren’t starting…” I actually hate that thought pattern of some players. In hockey or baseball or any sport I’ve played, I didn’t care if I hit leadoff or was on the first power play unit—all I cared about was contributing to the best of my ability to a win. They need to continue to think and play as they have been doing—like San Antonio North—where there is not a starting five and a bench five but a 10-player unit. Then they just need Coach Casey to figure out how to break down good defenses and to score points when the Raps can no longer simply run and gun. That’s the only thing that holds them back from beating the more seasoned elite teams in big games. I could care less how many games they win when they hold the opposition under 100 points; I want to see them win more games when THEY score under 100 points! When that happens, we can start considering the possibility of an NBA final.