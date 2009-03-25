Louis Amundson: Nene Is a Dirty Player

General consensus among Dime readers on Nene‘s headbutt/elbow was that Louis Amundson was acting like a softee. Well, Sweet Lou’s comments about the incident with Nene will only serve to exacerbate his reputation as such.
I’m playing hard and with a lot of energy, and Nene took exception to the fact that I was going to play physical back with him,” Amundson said. “I play hard, but he was playing dirty the whole game. He was elbowing me. … He was hitting me in the head and the neck.”
“I was surprised that he did that,” Amundson said. “But then I was not too surprised because I know he’s kind of a dirty player.”
So, wait. Were you or were you not surprised?
“These soft, tough guys, you don’t back down from them,” Amundson said of the incidents involving Randolph and Nene.
Amundson admitted that he flopped in order to “draw attention to what was going on.” I don’t think that he’s a weak player – he hustles his ass off and was able to eat a punch from Z-Bo. But calling Randolph “soft” by association might not be Lou’s smartest decision. Even if he was able to stay on his feet after getting cold-cocked, Zach can’t be labeled as “soft” for doling out knuckle sandwiches.
Source: Denver Post
Fabio should shut up and speak when spoken to. Stick to being one of shaq’s bowling pens. I dont like none of the dudes talked about in this article, but what has this Fabio guy ever done….
I don’t think that Lou is particularly soft, but he’s just a scrappy energy guy — not the same caliber as an actual tough guy. As for Nene, dude is just overcompinsating for having one ball. (being extra aggressive and trying to bully people — not unlike adolf)
Nene’s elbow was intentional. In today’s NBA you can’t retaliate, so the best thing to do is fall down and hope the refs get it right. I actually think the post brawl emphasis on cleaning games up has had the opposite effect because guys know they can play dirty and there will be no payback. They do stuff that will get your ass kicked on the playground and if the refs don’t see it nothing ever happens.
Nene hates the fact that he only has one testicle , needs to assert himself by head-butting someone with a ponytail
Z is a punk, extra soft like downy.
Are there any PHO LAC meetings ahead?
It would be nice to see what Z-BO tries to do to Louis “Federer” Amundsen and If Shaq backs him up.
I agree with all that 1 said!
Guy is a goon!
He has a point…Until NeNe and Zach shows up and delivers against Shaq, Duncan, Garnett, or any Black Big in the L, then they are soft-tough guys…Stealing on Lou for doing the same things that Rasheed, Dyse, Reggie Evans, Maglorie, etc do is weak…Punish a guy by outplaying and embarrassing him on the court, not getting techs and getting kicked out…
Do it to everyone is all I’m saying not on a guy that seems like an easy target…
Amar:
Hilarious!!
wheres the z bo punch link?
b nice
so only people that have won rings and mvps can call someone dirty??? comon man hes right
Lou is a decent-sized, muscular guy. I don’t know his background, but who’se to say he couldn’t hold his own in the squared circle with fat Z or Nene?
Certainly, with these quotes, he’s called them out. Plus props to him for going from Philly bench warmer to getting tick with Phoenix and relegating hairy Lopez to the bench. He may be in the league as a hustle guy for a while.
i dont buy that these guys are soft because Fabio says they are. And if we are using the criteria that Z-Bo and Nene are soft because they havent done anything against the big guys, then where does that place Fabio?
B Nice….
Fabio nearly had his hand and foot amputated because he was too tough to not give in the lethargy and exhaustion that comes with the serious staph infection he had as a Sophomore at UNLV.
Lou is one of the toughest guys I’ve see play basketball. Doesn’t talk on the court, just goes out and plays as hard as he can.
Guys like you remind me of the scrub 3rd string QB on Rudy that couldn’t handle a guy going full steam all the time….Randolph couldn’t handle it, neither could Nene….they’re the softies, Lou’s the bad ass in my book.
BTW…having followed the dude for the past 8 years, I’ve never seen him make comments like these….I seriously have to wonder if they were taken out of context or even actual quotes from Lou.
Fabio would whip those asses. Nene and Zach are weak. At least Z-Bo has a nice game.
Thats what I am saying I dont fault the guy for going hard. And Z-Bo did a bitch move but nothing about the way this guy plays reflect him calling guys out. And I have learned something about him today, so thanks.
I just want to know if he was trying to kiss nene in the mouth at any point like he was trying with Zbo.
If you actually watched the game you would know how dirty Nene is. before that play where he was elbowed and headbutted Amundson, Nene grabbed Amundson by the face and threw him to the ground. Of course no call by these terrible refs either. That’s why Amundson went to the ground to force these stupid refs to make a call. That’s the only way these refs make a call in this league. You must be a professional actor to get a call in the NBA. Just look at the spurs. They fall on every play hoping for a call even if it was only their shawdow that hit them.
the spurs ryan please dude go away name me 3 spurs that flop its just manu and i couldnt care less if the man has game.
wtf ian do you have a tv? manu bowen horry
alimoe apparently u dont have a tv horry isnt a spur my man. manu yeah bowen well more dirty than flopper now whos the other?
btw man everyone has a flopper or 2
nene is definitely not soft; i think he is right about dough boy z-bo
No one who ever watched Nene play would call him soft.
Randolph and Nene are punks. They got themselves intentionally ejected from the game because they were being embarrased by Amundson. They realized that they didn’t have the heart and determination to compete with this kid, so they took the cowards way out and got ejected.
For all you that dont think Nene is soft, you must not of watched that game. He didn’t try to challenge Shaq once down low in the paint. Instead, he stayed out on the perimeter shooting jump shots, just like a soft little punk.
I think Lou Amundson is a racist or something. I watched both incidents and they seem completely unprovoked and out of nowhere. That is what concerns me. Zach Randolph has never done that type of thing before. If you watch the film it seems like a pretty normal scene until Randolph just flips. Now the same thing with Nene? Yeah right.. There is something else going on here to make two seemingly smart and clean players flip like that. I bet he called them a racist name or said something really bad to make them react so irrationally. Otherwise why would two professional NBA players, with lots of money on the line, do something so blatantly reactionary? It is certainly not just because they “cannot handle being a physical player back at them” or whatever BS Amundson was trying to sell us.
As of now, I am going to keep a good eye on Racist Lou over here and if I were his teammates, I would do the same.
Zapp,
You might want to look into the characters you are attempting to defend first before you start calling Amundson a racist. Google a bit and you’ll see the history of Zach Randolph’s criminal convictions, including theft, selling a stolen gun, driving under the influence, underage drinking… And in 2004 he had 3 different weapons related incidents within 3 weeks.
But yeah, it’s more likely that Louis Amundson is a racist because that would HAVE to be the only way a saint like Zach Randolph would punch him in the face.
You keep watching “racist Lou”… I’m sure your stealthy detective work will pay off for the rest of the internet in due time.
For the record, Nene is not soft at all. He gets frustrated easily at floppers and bench scrubs for sure but hes not soft. Nuggets trainer Steve Hess calls Nene an absolute beast and freak in the weight room. I watch every Nugget game and ive watched Nene his whole career. He got suspended for fighting Olowokandi who is a bigger dude than him, and if you clowns watched him play against Dwight Howard you would know that hes got into it a couple times with him. Maybe he doesnt get into with Shaq because he idolized him his entire career. As for Duncan, Nene would whoop his ass hands down. Dont call him soft cuz he elbowed some bench clown out of frustration.