Louis Amundson: Nene Is a Dirty Player

General consensus among Dime readers on Nene‘s headbutt/elbow was that Louis Amundson was acting like a softee. Well, Sweet Lou’s comments about the incident with Nene will only serve to exacerbate his reputation as such.



I’m playing hard and with a lot of energy, and Nene took exception to the fact that I was going to play physical back with him,” Amundson said. “I play hard, but he was playing dirty the whole game. He was elbowing me. … He was hitting me in the head and the neck.” “I was surprised that he did that,” Amundson said. “But then I was not too surprised because I know he’s kind of a dirty player.”

So, wait. Were you or were you not surprised?

“These soft, tough guys, you don’t back down from them,” Amundson said of the incidents involving Randolph and Nene.

Amundson admitted that he flopped in order to “draw attention to what was going on.” I don’t think that he’s a weak player – he hustles his ass off and was able to eat a punch from Z-Bo. But calling Randolph “soft” by association might not be Lou’s smartest decision. Even if he was able to stay on his feet after getting cold-cocked, Zach can’t be labeled as “soft” for doling out knuckle sandwiches.

Source: Denver Post