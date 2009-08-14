Louisville recruit talks to Dime about the Rick Pitino scandal

No matter what you hear from the Louisville basketball fan in your life, know this much: The No. 1 reason a growing legion of fans want UL coach Rick Pitino to resign or get fired is that this recent sex scandal could have a negative impact on recruiting. “Embarrassing the university,” “Morality issue” — it all goes back to the same thing: Cardinals backers don’t want anything to stand in the way of their squad getting to Final Fours and winning national championships.

Over on our own HighSchoolHoop.com, Jason Jordan got an exclusive Q&A with Tobias Harris, one of the premier power forwards in the Class of 2010 and a player high on Louisville’s wish list. Harris talks about how the Pitino scandal has impacted his view of the UL program and the coach, and whether it impacts his recruiting.

Read the whole story HERE.