The NCAA announced sanctions against the Louisville men’s basketball program on Tuesday would still be upheld despite appeal from the school. The penalties include vacating wins, return conference revenue and also vacating the program’s 2013 NCAA title win.

The sanctions came as a result of an NCAA investigation into Louisville’s improper actions with 20 prospects and student athletes where a Louisville staff member organized stripteases and sex acts at on-campus dorm parties from 2011 to 2015. It’s an investigation that in part also cost Rick Pitino his job at Louisville, though he denied any knowledge of the parties.

Kevin Ware, who infamously broke his leg during Louisville’s 2013 championship run, tweeted a pretty great reaction to the “vacating” of Louisville’s title on Tuesday, pointing out that he still has a “fat ass ring” for winning it all.