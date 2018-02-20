Kevin Ware’s ‘Still Got This Fat Ass Ring’ Despite The NCAA Vacating Louisville’s 2013 Title

02.20.18 3 weeks ago

Getty Image

The NCAA announced sanctions against the Louisville men’s basketball program on Tuesday would still be upheld despite appeal from the school. The penalties include vacating wins, return conference revenue and also vacating the program’s 2013 NCAA title win.

The sanctions came as a result of an NCAA investigation into Louisville’s improper actions with 20 prospects and student athletes where a Louisville staff member organized stripteases and sex acts at on-campus dorm parties from 2011 to 2015. It’s an investigation that in part also cost Rick Pitino his job at Louisville, though he denied any knowledge of the parties.

Kevin Ware, who infamously broke his leg during Louisville’s 2013 championship run, tweeted a pretty great reaction to the “vacating” of Louisville’s title on Tuesday, pointing out that he still has a “fat ass ring” for winning it all.

Around The Web

TAGS2013 NCAA Men's Basketball TournamentKEVIN WARELOUISVILLE CARDINALS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP