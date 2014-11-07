I Love Basketball TV Helps Guards Hit Layups Like Pros

11.07.14 4 years ago

Coach Rocky is back, this time with some finishing moves around the rim. Elite guards in today’s game need to finish with a high percentage in the restricted area even with the NBA’s new verticality rules helping the monstrous seven-footers just aching to swat any attempts by the pesky little guys zooming in and out of the lane. Let the good people at I Love Basketball TV show you how to be a better guard in the first of a three-part series.

The drill Rocky sets up challenges your handle and the length of that last step before you’re going in for the layup. If you can’t use a single dribble from the top of the three-point arc to get to the hoop, maybe it’s time to try something else. Rocky shows you how it’s done — though most kids don’t need to cup the ball when they’re taking their last stride.

(I Love Basketball TV)

