I Love Basketball TV Helps Guards Hit Layups Like Pros

Coach Rocky is back, this time with some finishing moves around the rim. Elite guards in today’s game need to finish with a high percentage in the restricted area even with the NBA’s new verticality rules helping the monstrous seven-footers just aching to swat any attempts by the pesky little guys zooming in and out of the lane. Let the good people at I Love Basketball TV show you how to be a better guard in the first of a three-part series.
The drill Rocky sets up challenges your handle and the length of that last step before you’re going in for the layup. If you can’t use a single dribble from the top of the three-point arc to get to the hoop, maybe it’s time to try something else. Rocky shows you how it’s done — though most kids don’t need to cup the ball when they’re taking their last stride.
