Love/Hate for Jordan at the Hall; Iverson helps Memphis immediately

Two days later, Michael Jordan‘s Hall of Fame speech is still the biggest topic in basketball. And for the most part, the reviews were not positive. Common accusations were that MJ was confrontational, bullying, petty, ungrateful, and that he primarily used his stage to settle old scores. Our take? It’s obvious who amongst the critics have never played sports, or is so far removed from playing that they forgot what it’s like to be competitive. True, Mike didn’t exhibit anything near the vulnerability of, say, Michael Irvin‘s H.O.F. speech, but he wasn’t that bad. You could tell where he was going when he addressed his kids with “I wouldn’t want to be you guys,” but it just didn’t sound good out loud. Otherwise, it was basically Jordan thanking some of the people along the way who motivated him to be the best. Everyone jumps on MJ’s jock for being so competitive and being such a ruthless winner — well, how do you think he got that way? … And if you want to get all technical, Jerry Sloan‘s speech had a couple moments that could’ve been taken as being petty, like when he talked about people who fired him or coaches who didn’t play him. If you ask us, neither speech was bad. But nobody was expecting anything out of Sloan, and Michael is Michael, so he’s the big story … Another upset at the FIBA European Championships yesterday, and another involving the most talented team in the field. Spain losing to Turkey is one thing, but losing to Turkey when Hedo Turkoglu was a non-factor is another. Hedo scored just two points on 1-for-5 shooting and had four turnovers in the game. Turkey won thanks to a team-high 15 points from Ersan Ilyasova (you might recognize him as the ass nailed to Scott Skiles‘ bench in Milwaukee), big men Omar Asik (drafted by the Blazers in ’08) and Semih Erden (Celtics, ’08) giving Pau Gasol all kinds of problems, and Turkey’s guards getting to the lane easily. Gasol had 16 points, nine boards and three blocks for Spain, Rudy Fernandez scored 16, and Ricky Rubio put up three points and three assists … In the other two FIBA Europe games: Nenad Krstic had 18 points and eight boards to lead Serbia over Poland while Marcin Gortat posted 16 and 9 for the losers; and Slovenia smacked Lithuania behind Jaka Lakovic‘s 24 points and six threes … The Memphis Commercial Appeal has a big feature on Allen Iverson today, which included this interesting bit about A.I.’s time in Detroit:
“He went there, and he couldn’t really trust what people had told him,” said Gary Moore, Iverson’s business manager and grade-school football coach. “People in Detroit weren’t very truthful with him.”
According to Moore, Iverson had been told that he would be the leader of the team when he arrived, and that was not what played out. The players were upset that the front office had traded away Chauncey Billups, Moore said. Iverson was persona non grata before he even showed up.
“Allen couldn’t do anything about that,” Moore said. “When you lie to him, that affects him.”
… If that’s true, it may confirm the suspicions of those in the minority about the Iverson/Pistons debacle: That it was more about Joe Dumars and Michael Curry failing A.I. than the other way around … And no surprise here: Since Iverson joined the Grizzlies, ticket sales have shot up. “The last 48 hours it has been our biggest two days of sales since we started here,” a Grizzlies’ official said. The team is giving away free A.I. jerseys to new season ticket buyers, a much smarter strategy than last year, when they gave out the free Rudy Gay joints … Your basketball-related college football Saturday stat lines: Greg Paulus went 14-of-20 for 105 yards, one TD and two INT’s in Syracuse’s 28-7 loss to Penn State; and Javier Arenas racked up 126 yards in kick and punt returns in Alabama’s win over Florida International, including a 46-yarder … We’re out like Spain …
sounds like Rubio’s bandwagon is hitting some potholes called the FIBA tourney and flinging passengers out left and right.
i think AI may have a lot of people around him who tell him ‘its not your fault’ all the time.
hahaha spain was thinking they could win this thing just by showing up. the field is much closer then I thought it would be… it is great to watch. There is just one problem with the poules where the poule with Lithuania, Spain, Turkey, Serbia, Slovenia and Poland is a lot stronger then the other poule with France, Germany, Greece, Russia, Croatia and sorry ass Macedonia.
It’s fun to watch but still a little unfair.
France is the team that plays like an nba team the most Spain is very underwhelming, it is great to see serbia back on a respectable basketball level. maybe that has to do with darko not playing haha
Mike is paying homage to the great obstacles in his life! What is the big deal! It made him a better basketball player and made us fans!
i’m an AI fan but check these out:
i still believe that AI will have a revenge tour this year..
WTF is the bull about MJ’s speech? The man just BLEEDS competition. After all these years and all that he’s accomplished, the hunger in him still hasn’t been satisfied.
“It’s obvious who amongst the critics have never played sports…”
my take on the whole Jordan speech thing…Jordan kept his mouth relatively shut all those years of puttin in work on the world of basketball…i think at his HOF induction hes earned the right to talk a lil shit
Jordan’s speech wasn’t classy. I’ve always been a big fan, but as a fairly humble person (irony), I didn’t like his speech, despite the random humor. That having been said, Dime has a good point – he is who he is. He’s super competitive? That’s going to shine through. He’s not what I expected when it comes to making speeches? Why should he be? The only reason he’s famous is because he’s a professional athlete. Not a professional speech writer.
@ “Jordan kept his mouth relatively shut all those years of puttin in work on the world of basketball”
You obviously never saw Mike play. There’s a holy trinity of first team shit talkers : Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Gary Payton
i don’t think the things jordan said that people are getting worked up over were supposed to be taken as seriously as they have been, its just sports stars aren’t comedians, jokes can come off as digs and harmless comments sometimes sound bitter.
Everyone here should go to the link on the number 5 post.
Its completely true. AI doesn’t want to win a championship. Of course he’d like one, but his priority is his EGO.
The fact that at 34, he can’t accept a reduced role/ coming of the bench is enough evidence.
Grizzly fans, please don’t believe the rubbish he spins at the press conference, because i did and i feel stupid for it.
AI missing Christmas practice = great leader of the team.
Is anyone really supprised he wasn’t the leader ??? You have to earn it by example.
“Iverson had been told that he would be the leader of the team when he arrived” “Allen couldn’t do anything about that,” Moore said. “When you lie to him, that affects him.”
What a little momma’s boy!? Did he really expect that managment could order the other players to recognize him to be a leader? Why is he blaming management and not the players? Employers LIE all the time just ask anyone who works for a living. I think AI is a great player who for whatever reason does not translate into gold at the Olympic or NBA level thus far. If this information is true, Moore did a very poor job representing AI and really just portrayed him as a whiny spoiled brat. I hope none of this is true from Moore’s perspective.
It looks like Mike raided Shane Battier’s closet for that blazer.
I watched Turkey-Spain and Rubio was bad, only thing keeping him on the court was the fact that his backup (Raul Lopez) was even worse. In the 4th quarter he penetrated twice and was afraid to finish, turning over the ball on weak passouts. He has a good court sense, but a real shaky outside shot, definitely not ready for a full NBA season right now.
@4, and the rest of the Jordan/HOF speech critics…
This was probably MJ’s LAST Big Stage, and he pretty much came across as a dickhead.
Too bad because a lot of people will remember this speech now, and not the player he was.
Lol at some people saying that rubio would have a “breakout” game. I’m telling you, if calderon played for spain, they wouldn’t of missed a beat. Rubio’s DEFENSE is what’s looking shaky right now, more so than his shot. –
Jordan was Jordan — why are people being upset? It’s not like he was using his money all these years for charity, or influence to do PSAs and stay in school messages. Don’t expect him to change now. He’s first, second and third all about himself. (e.g. tex winter criticism was nothing to him, the ultimate goal was what mattered)
I felt like Sloan mentioning all the times he was fired, or quit a team, or being a rookie and not playing was not meant to be an “i told you so” type of moment. He’s one of the biggest supporters of the NBA-DL (he actually watches the games live when he can) because he feels like it’s the perfect place for rookies — based on his own understanding of his inability to get into games as one. (Not because of a mean coach, but because he was not ready for it) Being fired was supposed to be juxtapositioned by what he has now — the front office has his back. I don’t think Sloan is the type of guy to say “i’m awesome, and the people who doubted me are wrong”. I think you are reading him incorrectly.
I think award ceremonies are vastly overrated. And sports HOF induction ceremonies are no exception. The accomplishment is the important thing not what somebody says during their speech. I’ve never watched any HOF induction ceremony in any sport and I’m a die hard sports fan, especially basketball. In my opinion taking stock in what somebody says during an acceptance speech for a HOF is the same as caring what a person says in their acceptance speech for an MTV music award. In the scheme of things it’s all pretty irrelevent.
I liked Jordan’s speech, are they all supposed to be humble? How boring. Jordan was honest, he spoke easily and made jokes. It wasn’t inspiring, but it was the truth. I don’t think anybody he talked about would take it personally.
Dumars fucked up the whole situation in Detroit. Why sit Hamilton or Iverson when both are better than Stuckey. Stuckey is not a pg and Dumars made a mistake trying to hand over the reigns to him so quick.
There are too many fakes these days, in the media and just in general. I mean people treat Jordan as god, completely biased towards his favor. IF Kobe Bryant had done that speech he would have been kicked out of the hall. The media has gotta grow some balls, and do shit properly, Jordan had the most arrogant and cocky speech in professional sports. DIME didn’t bother writing an article on Vivian Stringer, who had an amazing speech, instead they showed countless amounts of MJ articles. If you guys dont agree, look at this standpoint;
Alex Rodriguez did steroids, and admitted to it, and now gets booed out of his mind at evry plate appearence. David Ortiz did steroids and people seem to have forgotten about it.
@King — Agreed. Stuckey’s my guy, but he’s the youngest one in the backcourt, and he’d be the one most willing to go to the bench and accept a Ben Gordon/Randy Foye-type role. It made me think Dumars was acting like Al Davis, insisting that Stuckey be a starter no matter what.
@Amar — I don’t think Sloan was doing the “I told you so” thing either, but if Jordan is getting grief for mentioning previous slights, what’s the difference? More than anything, though, I was glad C. Vivian Stringer didn’t make a big deal of the Don Imus thing, nor did the tribute video mention it at all.
Completely agree, Amar. Didn’t see anything wrong with Sloan’s speech.
The speech was fine. He earned the right to say what he wants, when he wants.
In re: to the Jordan speech — I was a little surprised at the fact its obvious the speech was not written with the ok from any of the people who obviously have looked out for Jordan’s image throughout the years. I’ve watched Jordan for years as a polished media machine. He generally never put his foot in his mouth in front of a mic, never fumbled over metaphors, or anything like that. Whether the speech was truthful or not, not humble enough or not, it can be agreed that the speech was not very well written (if it even was written). He didnt seem as eloquent as the many clips I’ve seen of him (including the “Come Fly with Me” type videos, etc.)…
It just kind of put a damper on MY MJ image. I always thought he was well spoken and he was quite good in front of the cameras. Here was not a good outing for him. He could have made his point with a few words changed and no one would trip.
But as many have said – its his speech at the end of an illustrious playing career, and he can say what he pleases — good or bad.
Turkey’s always been solid in international ball, just like the Greeks. They don’t need Hedo to score, so long as he facilitates and provides a decoy.
Looks like it worked.
Spain is living up to it’s heritage. Can you say “Matador Defense”?
All those critics come from cities that Jordan smashed along his way to championships.
I’ve been saying it for years. Jordan is just as if not MORE arrogant than Kobe man. Kobe just came around in the wrong decade. But if Jordan played today, NOBODY would like him. Dude is kind of a jerk, lol
Rubio seems to be playing worse since he got drafted. Kid is talented, but young. It’s probably for the best that he stayed in Spain.
Watch Robinsons’s speech, then watch Jordan’s. What a contrast.
Jordan is by far the better player, but Robinson is the better person. He understands that basketball is not life; for Jordan, it’s all he has in terms of self-identity, which is tragic. Best player to ever play, but beyond that, kind of empty.
Lets hope AI like Barkley gets a career ending injury in Philly… where it all started…
All I remember about Mike’s speech is Bryon Russel telling him if he ever saw him in shorts again, he’d shut him down. John Stockton remembers it, I think Mike did too on his last push-off/amazing game winner.
And no one will remember this five years from now. Just like his Wizards days—dust in the fn wind.
MJ’s speech wasn’t the classiest out there but it captured what he stands for – – competition and the unrelenting drive to win. He was a prick, but a candid prick during his speech.
well if you also want to be balanced about it, he also pointed out during one of the HOF interviews that he’s not comfortable being called the GOAT since he didn’t play against Jerry West etc. Some humility here.
MJ’s intro HOF video gave me chills. All those highlights brought back some good memories on why I got hooked on basketball.
@36. You think basketball is all Jordan had? Dude mentioned his entire family and what they have accomplished during their lives, now apply my words to how much of an impact a Mike Jordan could have had if he did not lace them up? This question is based on his competitiveness. You see, if he went to another profession, (yes I said profession because MJ mastered the game of basketbal in every aspect of the game) he would have done whatever it took to get to the top, so be thankful for where you are at. Anyway, can you master every aspect of the game? yeah I thought so, so let MJ be competitive and arrogant, MJ hasn’t been this arrogant since his 1st and 2nd year, so let the man fly.
In other words, the man self-identified, he is your airness, the man who got you on dimemag to talk a litte smack.
“@36. You think basketball is all Jordan had? Dude mentioned his entire family and what they have accomplished during their lives, now apply my words to how much of an impact a Mike Jordan could have had if he did not lace them up? This question is based on his competitiveness. You see, if he went to another profession, (yes I said profession because MJ mastered the game of basketbal in every aspect of the game) he would have done whatever it took to get to the top, so be thankful for where you are at. Anyway, can you master every aspect of the game? yeah I thought so, so let MJ be competitive and arrogant, MJ hasn’t been this arrogant since his 1st and 2nd year, so let the man fly.”
There are so many things wrong with your reasoning process, I doubt I can get to all of them, so let me just say:
– Arrogance is NEVER a virtue- just because somebody CAN be arrogant doesn’t mean they SHOULD be arrogant;
– A competitive drive, in itself, is fine, but what we’ve seen from MJ, particularly in the last fifteen years, is an indicator that being ‘the best’ is what defines his self image. This is a tragic and broken way for anyone to function;
– No, I cannot master every aspect of basketball, which is why I’m not a professional ballplayer. Does that make me a less worthwhile person? If you answered ‘yes’, you should be concerned about your mental health;
– if you answered ‘no’ to the above question, then let me ask you a follow-up question: does Jordan’s status as the best ballplayer make him MORE worthwhile as a person? Once again, I hope you answered ‘no’;
– If you DID answer ‘no’, then let me ask you one final question: if Jordan’s status as the best ballplayer doesn’t make him more worthwhile than anyone else, then why does it give him the right to arrogance, which we’ve already established is a bad character trait, not a good one.
Jordan’s speech was awful.
It was a 46-year-old legend who still can’t let go of any little slight that may have happened along the way. He spent more time ripping on Jeff Van Gundy, Bryon Russell, Jerry Krausse, and even Tex Winter than thanking anyone. It’s especially bad when you consider all the work Krausse and Winter put in to make Jordan and the Bulls champs. It was bullying. A basketball god still getting thrills by stomping on people who won’t ever sniff the Hall of Fame.
And comparing Sloan’s speech to Jordan’s is disgusting. When Sloan spoke about not starting as a rookie, he said he wasn’t ready and that it gave him a chance to learn what pro ball was all about. When Jordan spoke about not making the varsity high school team, he ridicules the guy who made it in instead and announces that the coach made a ridiculous mistake. He calls out college teammates and makes sure we all know that he was better than them then, that he’s better than them now, and that he’s never gotten over it.
It was pathetic. But then Jordan, despite his talents, has always been kind of a prick, so it’s not like anything changed.
And to all those who say Jordan had the right to say what he said, and that he’s just competitive so let it slide: it makes me sad. I’ve played sports with guys who were competitive, talented dicks and I’ve also played with guys who were competitive, talented decent guys. What we saw in the speech wasn’t competitiveness. It was a dick who thinks that the only way to be competitive is to be a jerk.
I think what the people that didn’t like Mike’s speech are saying, in different words, is this:
“Before the speech, Michael was perfect in my mind. His commercials and the way I never got to know him because he kept his personality concealed, at least off the floor. I understand that he was a killer on the court, one of the baddest, deadliest, give it all and more, toughest, most competitive SOBs out there, but I don’t like that he showed all those aspects in regular life during that speech. Yes, I want him to be different than he was on the court. I want him to be cuddly, caring, apologetic, humble, and most of all, respectful of all the people that screwed him over at different points during his ascent to the top – despite the fact that he used every single ounce of disrespect to become what he was as a player. I want him to be two different people – just like I want every athlete to be two different people – the player, the person. Mike’s live speaking performance wasn’t anything like the domination he exuded throughout his career. I don’t care that he was an athlete, not a public speaker: the guy always going for the jugular, not the metaphoric genius aiming for the greater message. I don’t care that his commercials were written by gatorade and not himself. I want Mike to be a poet, a gentleman, as well as that end-game-elite-win-at-all-costs-GOAT he was during his time in the league – and I want it all to be done with the utmost respect and class. I wish he would have just shut up, said thanks for everything from everyone, thanks for giving me the chance, I’m out! That would have been better.”
Give me a damn break.
I didn’t love the speech, but I surely didn’t hate it. I appreciated Mike being himself. What I saw talking on Friday was the same guy I saw killing everything in his path on the floor. I don’t give a shit if anyone liked the speech or not, but asking for him to be a commercial or an Space Jam trailer is a joke. Ask for somebody to be real. Mike wasn’t supposed to be Gandhi – he was never David Robinson – he was the first and only Michael Jordan. I’m just happy that I was lucky enough to see the most competitive and hardest working cat play ball, and suck me into the game he owned.
I feel really bad for Krause – I think Mike has plenty of reason to say whatever he wants about that donkey in a man suit. He said Tex Winter was impossible to please, always pushing him, finding ways he could be more perfect, he didn’t hate on him – if anything, he respected that. He described that Bryon’s “get back in the game and I’ll shut you down” was something he used as motivation to come back. Jeff Van Gundy was part of a joke. You know, humor. Was some of what Jordan did bullying? You bet, but the guy was a bully, that’s how he became what he was.
“What we saw in the speech wasn’t competitiveness. It was a dick who thinks that the only way to be competitive is to be a jerk.”
What you saw in the speech was how you become the greatest player of all time – how many guys that you played with can you say that about? I’m really competitive, and I hate losing, and anyone who plays with me knows that I’m there to win – and I’m not a jerk or a bully, but then again, I’m just a normal really competitive guy, no Michael Air Jordan.
I think it’s hard for you to put it into any real kind of perspective.
@ Yucca man- great post. You said what I was trying to say.
@ Heaven is a playground- your reversion to childish insults, instead of actually responding to the points Yucca and I made, speaks volumes about your intellectual maturity. Way to go.
am i the only person on the planet that thoroughly enjoyed mj’s speech? … really … it was pretty good. it was no obamas inaugural speech … no chills or anything. but i thought it was funny. just all the cuts to scottie pippen laughing made me happy. haha. it was good. the building the fire that got him there. i thought it was good. and if i was leroy smith … id be ok with taking jordans spot in high school once. who can say they have done that at any other point in life. i just find it funny that anyone really had a problem with it.
p.s. i want to read more of your petty arguments about how mj is a bad person for being arrogant. its basketball … its a game. basketball is a mental game … and his mental mindset was to carry that chip on his shoulder to prove the doubt in anyones mind that he couldnt succceed to that godly basketball status. By working on that jumper and getting stronger and taking it hard at you night in and night out to prove he was better. if you find that petty and you dont understand that mindset … you dont understand the competitive nature of sports. some people have a drive and an engine that never quits. some dont. some are born with athleticism by genetics and some have to work for it. the man gave his life to the sport and i have the utmost respect for that.
