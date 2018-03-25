Loyola-Chicago Continued Its Cinderella Run By Beating Kansas State And Making The Final Four

#NCAA Tournament
03.24.18 59 mins ago

Getty Image

For the fourth time in college basketball history, an 11-seed is headed to the Final Four. The Loyola-Chicago Ramblers absolutely obliterated the No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats, 78-62, to make the Final Four for the first time in school history.

It’s been quite the Cinderella run for the Ramblers, a team that was viewed as better than their seeding in the bracket. Loyola-Chicago boasted a stingy defense, an offense that was as efficient as any in the country, and came into the Tournament riding a 10-game winning streak en route to winning the Missouri Valley Conference.

But still, the Ramblers going on a run all the way to the Final Four is something no one saw coming. The team beat three legitimately really good — Miami, Tennessee, and Nevada — and in the Elite Eight, absolutely throttled a Kansas State squad that looked impressive making it to this point as well.

