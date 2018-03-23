Loyola-Chicago Continued Its Cinderella Run By Beating Nevada To Make The Elite Eight

03.22.18

Before the 2018 NCAA Tournament began, the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers were something of a trendy sleeper pick. A favorable first-round matchup against Miami set the stage for that particular thought process but, in the end, most brackets had the No. 11 seed in the South Region exiting before the Sweet 16.

However, the Ramblers escaped with back-to-back thrilling victories over Miami and No. 3 seed Tennessee and, on Thursday evening, Loyola-Chicago kept their Cinderella run going in style by picking up a win over another potential Cinderella.

The Missouri Valley Conference champions fell behind by a 20-8 margin in the early going against a more athletic Nevada Wolfpack team. From that point forward, though, Loyola-Chicago produced stellar defense and a clutch three pointer from the hand of Marques Townes proved to be the difference in a 69-68 victory.

