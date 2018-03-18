CBS

Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is the 98-year-old team chaplain for the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers, and she’s become something of an avatar for the team as it has made an improbable run to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Casey Stern called her “America’s grandma” on Saturday night, and it’s not far from the truth. The nun has made a big splash during March Madness this week, with the camera frequently showing her during games as the Ramblers pull off stunning wins with style.

Jean was part of the story when Loyola-Chicago pulled off the last-second upset over No. 6 Miami on Thursday afternoon, and she was front and center on Saturday night as the Ramblers played No. 3 Tennessee in the second round. It started with her giving Loyola-Chicago a pregame speech where she insisted the team not worry about the size of Tennessee.