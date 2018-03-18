Loyola-Chicago Is The First Double-Digit Seed To Earn A Sweet 16 Berth After Stunning Tennessee

The Loyola-Chicago Ramblers are the first double-digit seed to make it to the Sweet 16 after their second upset win in three days.

After knocking off No. 6 Miami on Thursday afternoon in dramatic fashion, the 11-seed Ramblers kept rolling on Saturday taking down No. 3 Tennessee with a dramatic last-second win thanks to another clutch shot when trailing late.

For a while, this one wasn’t as dramatic as their opening-round win, as they held a decent lead throughout much of the second half pulling well ahead in what had been a back and forth game with this three from Lucas Williamson.

