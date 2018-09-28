LSU Basketball Player Wayde Sims Was Shot And Killed On Friday Morning

Getty Image

The LSU Tigers basketball program suffered a tragic loss on Friday morning, as Wayde Sims was shot and killed. Sims, a junior forward from Baton Rouge, was shot early on Friday morning at a Subway across the street from the football stadium on the campus of Southern University, per ESPN.

“We are all devastated,” LSU coach Will Wade said in a statement. “We need your prayers for Wayde, for his family, for all of us. We are heartbroken.”

“Wayde Sims’ loss is simply unbelievable to us right now,” vice chancellor and director of athletics Joe Alleva said. “There are no words that can express our sorrow for his parents and family. He was such a lovable young man who was full of joy. We are circling around his teammates and friends who need all the love and support we can give them. We are praying for his family, for his parents. God bless Wayde Sims.”

Sims — whose father, Wayne, was an LSU basketball player from 1987-91 — appeared in all but one game last season for the Tigers. He averaged 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game. Prior to his time at LSU, Sims attended University High School in Baton Rouge, where he was the 2014-15 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year and earned a first-team All-State selection.