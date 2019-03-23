Getty Image

LSU and Maryland played one hell of a basketball game to kick off Saturday’s NCAA Tournament slate. The Tigers opened up a comfortable lead, one that the Terps wilted away over the course of the second half. Ultimately, though, LSU was able to come out on top, 69-67, and punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 thanks to some heroics in the waning moments by Tremont Waters.

While the Tigers led by as many as 15 points in the second half, the game entered the final minute tied up. LSU’s Skylar Mays put the Tigers narrowly in front thanks to a huge triple with 37 seconds left.