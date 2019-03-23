LSU Will Keep Dancing After Tremont Waters Hit A Game-Winning Layup Against Maryland

Associate Editor
03.23.19

Getty Image

LSU and Maryland played one hell of a basketball game to kick off Saturday’s NCAA Tournament slate. The Tigers opened up a comfortable lead, one that the Terps wilted away over the course of the second half. Ultimately, though, LSU was able to come out on top, 69-67, and punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 thanks to some heroics in the waning moments by Tremont Waters.

While the Tigers led by as many as 15 points in the second half, the game entered the final minute tied up. LSU’s Skylar Mays put the Tigers narrowly in front thanks to a huge triple with 37 seconds left.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGS2019 NCAA TournamentCollege BasketballLSU TIGERSMARYLAND TERRAPINSNCAA TournamentTremont Waters
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP