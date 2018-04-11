Houston’s Luc Richard Mbah a Moute Will Miss The First Round Of The Postseason Due To A Shoulder Injury

#2018 NBA Playoffs
Associate Editor
04.11.18

Getty Image

The Houston Rockets are feeling pretty good as the playoffs roll around. Houston has the best record in the NBA, going 65-16 and setting a franchise record for wins in a season. They have the 1-seed in the Western Conference locked up, and behind the backcourt duo of Chris Paul and likely MVP James Harden, there’s reason to believe that the Rockets can legitimately challenge the Golden State Warriors in the West and win an NBA championship.

But on Tuesday night, the Rockets lost a member of their rotation for the foreseeable future due to a shoulder injury. Veteran forward Luc Richard Mbah a Moute threw down a dunk in Houston’s 105-99 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and came down holding his right shoulder. Here’s a video of the injury, but be warned that it’s not something to watch, as his shoulder is clearly dislocated.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsHouston RocketsLuc Richard Mbah a Moute

The RX

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 1 day ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 5 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 5 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP