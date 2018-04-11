Getty Image

The Houston Rockets are feeling pretty good as the playoffs roll around. Houston has the best record in the NBA, going 65-16 and setting a franchise record for wins in a season. They have the 1-seed in the Western Conference locked up, and behind the backcourt duo of Chris Paul and likely MVP James Harden, there’s reason to believe that the Rockets can legitimately challenge the Golden State Warriors in the West and win an NBA championship.

But on Tuesday night, the Rockets lost a member of their rotation for the foreseeable future due to a shoulder injury. Veteran forward Luc Richard Mbah a Moute threw down a dunk in Houston’s 105-99 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and came down holding his right shoulder. Here’s a video of the injury, but be warned that it’s not something to watch, as his shoulder is clearly dislocated.