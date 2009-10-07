Luck of the British

A good sign that things are getting busier and crazier around here: A couple years ago, if the first televised NBA preseason game was on during the workday, you would’ve found at least 2-3 members of the Dime crew parked on the office couch in front of the TV, workload be damned. This year, the best we could do was catch some of Jazz/Bulls (from London) on a side-glance … No Derrick Rose for this one, as he reportedly hurt his ankle the day before in practice. (Funny how that coincided with his 21st birthday on Sunday. Not that we’re accusing anybody of anything.) The Jazz weren’t complaining, since it was Rose’s foot on which Deron Williams hurt his ankle last preseason. Tyrus Thomas (concussion) and John Salmons (wife having a baby) also sat out, while Utah didn’t have Kyle Korver (knee) and C.J. Miles (thumb) … Chicago got the win on a buzzer-beating putback by rookie James Johnson. After stinking it up in his first game, Johnson more than made up for it yesterday. The kid is an athlete: one time he blew past Carlos Boozer and threw down a double-clutch dunk (Booz fouled him on the floor), and earlier he had a nice tip dunk. On the game-winner, Johnson (18 pts, 8 rebs) beat Andrei Kirilenko for an offensive board and released a high-arcing fadeaway just before the clock hit all zeroes … Very noticeable contrast in this year’s Chicago team and last year’s: Remember when Larry Hughes hit that game-winner in Utah last year and his teammates reacted like they’d just got off a plane at 4 a.m.? Yesterday, in a preseason game, they were all running and mobbing Johnson with smiles on their faces … Was there any surprise Jannero Pargo took to shamelessly gunning with Rose out of the lineup? He went 6-for-17 (16 pts), but did manage to fit five assists in there. Luol Deng had 18 points and five dimes in front of his home crowd. Deron had 16 points, and Paul Millsap scored 18 off the bench … Chicago is putting together a nice crew of young bigs, reminiscent of Nene, K-Mart and Birdman in Denver. Joakim “This Is It” Noah had six blocks against Utah, Tyrus has beast potential, and rookie Taj Gibson has been solid thus far … Jazz training camp invitee (that’s code for “probably won’t make the team”) Spencer Nelson is clearly only around because Jerry Sloan wants another Matt Harpring in his life. One time Nelson traveled, and when the camera cut to Sloan, he had a look on his face that said, “Spencer, you’re no Matt Harpring.” … Kirilenko must be in a worst-hair contest with Dirk Nowitzki. Dirk drew first blood with the Thor look on Monday, so yesterday AK-47 ditched the spiked ‘do and went with some weird Zack Morris-type thing … Then there’s Chris Richard, who just looks like a bum. You might remember Richard as the sixth man on those Florida championship teams with Noah, Corey Brewer, Al Horford and them. Now he’s trying to make the Bulls roster, but he’s got a better chance of making the “Police Women of Broward County” highlight reel … Allen Iverson was supposed to make his Grizzlies preseason debut last night, but a sore hamstring kept him out. Zach Randolph had 10 points and 11 boards in Memphis’ win over Washington, and Hasheem Thabeet had six points, four boards and four blocks in 15 minutes, but also committed five fouls … Gilbert Arenas started and played 25 minutes, finishing with five points (1-5 FG) and 10 assists. Nick Young (11 pts) was the other backcourt starter, notable because Young, Mike Miller and DeShawn Stevenson are battling for that job. (Randy Foye will be the sixth man) … In Tuesday’s other preseason games: LeBron scored 15 (5-7 FG) in 14 minutes, and Shaq had six points and three boards in 15 minutes as Cleveland beat Charlotte; Andre Iguodala had 15 points, eight assists and seven turnovers in Philly’s win over Toronto, while Andrea Bargnani led everybody with 22 and DeMar DeRozan scored nine starting at small forward (Hedo Turkoglu had a DNP citing “Rest” as the reason); Trevor Ariza scored nine in Houston’s win over San Antonio, while DeJuan Blair had 16 points and 19 boards, and Richard Jefferson scored six; and Greg Oden posted 18 and nine boards in Portland’s win over Sacramento, while backup PG Andre Miller (16 pts, 5 asts, 25 mins) outplayed starter Steve Blake (3 pts, 4 asts, 17 mins); Tyreke Evans had 12 points (4-13 FG) for the losers, and Sean May fouled out in 13 minutes … Recalling his failed attempts to get C.J. Watson this summer, Magic GM Otis Smith told the Orlando Sentinel that the Warriors turned down some very generous sign-and-trade offers. “You wouldn’t believe what we offered them,” Smith said. “I think it got personal.” Is Golden State still mad about the Chris Webber/Penny Hardaway trade? Did Orlando screw them in one of the 17 Chris Gatling deals that happened in the ’90s? … Maybe Donnie Walsh will never fix the Knicks, but he wins points for this dig he took at Eddy Curry: “Every time he comes on the floor he pulls a muscle. We want to get him to a point where he can get out on the floor and run.” Be careful what you ask for, Donnie … We’re out like Zack Morris …