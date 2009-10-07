Luck of the British

A good sign that things are getting busier and crazier around here: A couple years ago, if the first televised NBA preseason game was on during the workday, you would’ve found at least 2-3 members of the Dime crew parked on the office couch in front of the TV, workload be damned. This year, the best we could do was catch some of Jazz/Bulls (from London) on a side-glance … No Derrick Rose for this one, as he reportedly hurt his ankle the day before in practice. (Funny how that coincided with his 21st birthday on Sunday. Not that we’re accusing anybody of anything.) The Jazz weren’t complaining, since it was Rose’s foot on which Deron Williams hurt his ankle last preseason. Tyrus Thomas (concussion) and John Salmons (wife having a baby) also sat out, while Utah didn’t have Kyle Korver (knee) and C.J. Miles (thumb) … Chicago got the win on a buzzer-beating putback by rookie James Johnson. After stinking it up in his first game, Johnson more than made up for it yesterday. The kid is an athlete: one time he blew past Carlos Boozer and threw down a double-clutch dunk (Booz fouled him on the floor), and earlier he had a nice tip dunk. On the game-winner, Johnson (18 pts, 8 rebs) beat Andrei Kirilenko for an offensive board and released a high-arcing fadeaway just before the clock hit all zeroes … Very noticeable contrast in this year’s Chicago team and last year’s: Remember when Larry Hughes hit that game-winner in Utah last year and his teammates reacted like they’d just got off a plane at 4 a.m.? Yesterday, in a preseason game, they were all running and mobbing Johnson with smiles on their faces … Was there any surprise Jannero Pargo took to shamelessly gunning with Rose out of the lineup? He went 6-for-17 (16 pts), but did manage to fit five assists in there. Luol Deng had 18 points and five dimes in front of his home crowd. Deron had 16 points, and Paul Millsap scored 18 off the bench … Chicago is putting together a nice crew of young bigs, reminiscent of Nene, K-Mart and Birdman in Denver. Joakim “This Is It” Noah had six blocks against Utah, Tyrus has beast potential, and rookie Taj Gibson has been solid thus far … Jazz training camp invitee (that’s code for “probably won’t make the team”) Spencer Nelson is clearly only around because Jerry Sloan wants another Matt Harpring in his life. One time Nelson traveled, and when the camera cut to Sloan, he had a look on his face that said, “Spencer, you’re no Matt Harpring.” … Kirilenko must be in a worst-hair contest with Dirk Nowitzki. Dirk drew first blood with the Thor look on Monday, so yesterday AK-47 ditched the spiked ‘do and went with some weird Zack Morris-type thing … Then there’s Chris Richard, who just looks like a bum. You might remember Richard as the sixth man on those Florida championship teams with Noah, Corey Brewer, Al Horford and them. Now he’s trying to make the Bulls roster, but he’s got a better chance of making the “Police Women of Broward County” highlight reel … Allen Iverson was supposed to make his Grizzlies preseason debut last night, but a sore hamstring kept him out. Zach Randolph had 10 points and 11 boards in Memphis’ win over Washington, and Hasheem Thabeet had six points, four boards and four blocks in 15 minutes, but also committed five fouls … Gilbert Arenas started and played 25 minutes, finishing with five points (1-5 FG) and 10 assists. Nick Young (11 pts) was the other backcourt starter, notable because Young, Mike Miller and DeShawn Stevenson are battling for that job. (Randy Foye will be the sixth man) … In Tuesday’s other preseason games: LeBron scored 15 (5-7 FG) in 14 minutes, and Shaq had six points and three boards in 15 minutes as Cleveland beat Charlotte; Andre Iguodala had 15 points, eight assists and seven turnovers in Philly’s win over Toronto, while Andrea Bargnani led everybody with 22 and DeMar DeRozan scored nine starting at small forward (Hedo Turkoglu had a DNP citing “Rest” as the reason); Trevor Ariza scored nine in Houston’s win over San Antonio, while DeJuan Blair had 16 points and 19 boards, and Richard Jefferson scored six; and Greg Oden posted 18 and nine boards in Portland’s win over Sacramento, while backup PG Andre Miller (16 pts, 5 asts, 25 mins) outplayed starter Steve Blake (3 pts, 4 asts, 17 mins); Tyreke Evans had 12 points (4-13 FG) for the losers, and Sean May fouled out in 13 minutes … Recalling his failed attempts to get C.J. Watson this summer, Magic GM Otis Smith told the Orlando Sentinel that the Warriors turned down some very generous sign-and-trade offers. “You wouldn’t believe what we offered them,” Smith said. “I think it got personal.” Is Golden State still mad about the Chris Webber/Penny Hardaway trade? Did Orlando screw them in one of the 17 Chris Gatling deals that happened in the ’90s? … Maybe Donnie Walsh will never fix the Knicks, but he wins points for this dig he took at Eddy Curry: “Every time he comes on the floor he pulls a muscle. We want to get him to a point where he can get out on the floor and run.” Be careful what you ask for, Donnie … We’re out like Zack Morris …
Thabust actually did ok.
i expect big things from conley(12 pts,5 asst,2-3 3pt in 20mins) and greg oden hopefully they exceed the critics expectations
i thought rose got hurt against the pacers
I thought Rose got hurt against Indy too, but then I swore I heard them say on NBA TV that he got hurt in practice.
Who is currently The Ugliest Player in the NBA?
DJ Mengba?
Popeye Jones, Sam Cassell!
Blair got 19 boards. Its not a secret, but the Spurs really got a steal. Hope he can put together an injury free rookie campaigne. And if Timmy goes down, it isnt farfetched to think he has a chance to get ROY.
If Blake Griffin doesn’t get rookie of the year, I’ll worship every post from Bruce. That’s how sure I am about the outcome of this year’s rookie award.
(barring injury of course)
I don’t see why everyone hates Thabeet so much. Sure, he’s a big guy with limited offensive skill. But as far as 7’3″ cats go, this guy is a freak. He can jump out of the gym, runs well, and has pretty good timing, all rare things for tall cats. You don’t get a 7 footer that can do the things he can do, it almost never happens. I know it’s hard to like a big guy, but at least he’s not just a big nonathletic body.
Everyone hates on Thabeet because he routinely got Thabeet-up by smaller guys in college (see: DeJuan Blair). Not to mention, 15 minutes, 5 fouls. If there was a FER instead of a PER he’d dominate. It’s not hard to like a big guy that can play. Speaking of DeJuan Blair, seriously…19 rebs? It’s easy to see why he went to the second round. WHOOPS.
And I don’t know about ugliest, but Noah and Birdman could battle it out for most homeless lookin dudes in the league. Seriously, put them in old jeans and a white t and you’d know for sure they’re sleeping in some alley in the bronx.
Good Smack Like Always…. Zack Morris…AK and Dirk..Jerry Sloan and the Travel.. And my Favorite.. Sean May fouls out in 13 minutes.. You had my LMAO literally Dime.
You had me*
So it is now all about hairstyles. I still think Mike Miller has the worst do in the league. He kinda looks like a major porn star.
My meal allowance says there is a big chance the Bron-Shaq combo might be in for reality shock once the season starts. It is not what it is hyped to be.
why aren’t you mentioning partizan belgrade? they played two games and both lost by 30 points but anyway, you could write a sentence or two. Partizan has very young team and smallest budget in euroleague (1.5m euros) but they yearly produce very good euro and nba players. they are to the world what UNC is to NBA.
The Bullets came away with the meaningless preseason win last night over the Grizz.
so james johnson: time to showcase deng and tyrus thomas to get boozer in town? they might even get injured cj miles in return.
blair was a beast! oh yeah its preseason lol never mind. i am really excited about that kid, what im not so excited about, the terrible defense the spurs played last night.
thought you guys might like this, its greeeaaattt!
[www.youtube.com]
great smack! the curry comment is a classic, as is the sean may.
@ VINCE nobody wants boozer man…I’m the biggest bulls optimist alive but it’s only one preseason game and you’re already trying ship starters out…for a rookie no less…C’mon son
damn, braylon edwards got traded to the jets…that was quick
moral of the story: don’t piss off the king of cleveland..
arenas with 10 assists. looking good…
dirk must have the most cartoon character look a like: that dude from scooby doo (who’s that?), david hasselhof, now it’s thor.
Thabust actually playing well. So that leaves Jordan Hill as the only true BUST left in the top 10 (outside of Rubio) – the Knicks’ pick, as usual.
Ugliest player in the NBA?
CHRIS KAMAN, hands down. Followed by Noah, Shelden, “The Stache” Adam Morrison and Yao Ming.
All-Time: Cassell, Tyrone Hill, Larry Bird, Muresan and Popeye.
Dirk does look like SHAGGY from Scooby-Doo. LOL
wow! hamed haddadi had 11 points and 9 rebs (6 offensive!) for the grizzlies in only 14 minutes!!!
DIME – any attendance measurables for the game in London?
Lots of fans? was it near the capacity of the venue?
I just want to see if Papa Stern will really take the league overseas
@ thats what up – it was a sell-out, the O2 has a capacity of around 20,000. I went to the previous 2 London games and they were sell-outs also, so it wasn’t just the Deng-factor
Hey you know Iranian might just be a beast..
washington beat memphis by 9
HAMED HADDADI had 11 points and 9 rebounds in 14 minutes? now he’ll ask to be traded to boston for KG…
Lol @ Donnie. Those Brooklyn cats are always saying something slick (see Jay-Z).
Thabeet could go either way in terms of impact. He has the size and skill to solid “true” center in the NBA. Don’t think he’ll ever be an All-Star anytime soon, but if he can develop a little offensive game, he could be a very good player in the L.
I witnessed him play soccer here in Vancouver at Steve Nash’s charity soccer match and Thabeet was the star of the show. His footwork is unbelievable. He popped two goals and set-up Nash for another. Too funny to see a man his size play soccer, especially play it well. Hakeem credits his great footwork to his days playing soccer as a kid in Africa, and it seems to be have helped Thabeet too.
Check out the audio and photos from the Nash event in Vancouver.
[www.vancouverbasketball.ca]
Otis Smith is a damn fool. First he signs VC and then he runs his mouth and tells everyone he offered tons to get a guy he couldn’t get. FOOL.
Didn’t Otis Smith play for Don Nelson? I’m pretty sure that’s what Otis is referring to when he says it got personal