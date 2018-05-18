Luka Doncic’s Agent Claims He Has ‘No Particular Thought’ On Teams Atop The NBA Draft

All of a sudden, one of the most fascinating subplots of the 2018 NBA Draft is whether Luka Doncic will play in the Association next season. Doncic is in a unique position, as he doesn’t necessarily have to come over next year — he can stay in Spain and play for Real Madrid, and as Jonathan Givony explained on The Woj Podcast, he’s in line to make 2 million Euro next season.

On Thursday, Doncic said he’s not sure that he’ll play in the NBA during the 2018-19 campaign, a potentially concerning sign for teams atop the draft. This is especially true for the Sacramento Kings at No. 2, which are expected to have a clear path to selecting Doncic if the Phoenix Suns do what most expect and take Deandre Ayton No. 1 overall.

The good news is that the Kings — or any team that might be scared of drafting Doncic at the risk he’d stay in Spain — don’t have to worry about the young star having any preconceived biases. Sean Deveney of Sporting News spoke to Doncic’s agent, Bill Duffy, who clarified that Doncic isn’t going to make his decision based on what he thinks about the team that drafts him.

