Luka Doncic Reportedly Suffered A ‘Moderate’ Ankle Sprain Against The Heat

Luka Doncic is having an impressive sophomore season with the Dallas Mavericks, but he may miss some of it with an ankle injury. Doncic left the Mavs game against the Miami Heat on Saturday with a left ankle injury that may not be as bad as many initially feared. Doncic left early in the contest, just minutes into the first quarter when Doncic hobbled as the play went the other way.

He initially drove to the basket, stepping awkwardly and throwing a pass to no one the Heat intercepted as he grabbed at his ankle. Doncic then hobbled behind the basket and went to the floor, with Dallas officials and teammates coming to him to check on his status.

Luka Doncic went back to the locker room after appearing to have turned his right ankle. pic.twitter.com/hp7lG13w3j — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 15, 2019

The Mavericks lost in overtime, 122-118, but the concern rest squarely on the health of their playmaking point guard. Initial reports indicated that X-rays on Doncic’s ankle were negative, which was an early positive sign.

Only confirmed details are that X-rays were negative and it’s a sprained right ankle for Luka Doncic. It’s concerning that he grabbed the high ankle area while down. https://t.co/00UNlx6VGL — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 15, 2019

But the way Doncic grabbed his ankle when he went down made many worry about a sprain of some kind, and later in the evening it was reported that he had, indeed, suffered a sprain.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported early Sunday morning that Doncic suffered a “moderate” sprain, retweeting another report that Doncic had worked out on a water treadmill after the incident.

Moderate ankle sprain for Doncic, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/Heq2eiwTbQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2019

It’s not the best news for the dynamic playmaker, but it could be an injury measured in a much more manageable timetable than initially feared.