Luka Doncic Will Appear On The Cover Of ‘NBA LIVE Mobile’

Luka Doncic has made the leap this year. The second-year standout for the Dallas Mavericks has been among the best basketball players in the world during the 2019-20 campaign, averaging 30 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 9.2 assists in 33.4 minutes per game for the Dallas Mavericks, which hold the distinction of being the biggest surprise in the Western Conference nearly two months into the season.

Doncic becoming a superstar isn’t a huge surprise, but becoming this good this early in his career is jaw-dropping, if only because someone putting up these kind of numbers before they’ve played their 100th NBA game is a bit unprecedented. It’s also led to Doncic achieving a new level of superstardom, something that was once again confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

EA Sports announced that Doncic will serve as the cover athlete for NBA LIVE Mobile. The news was announced on the game’s official Twitter account with a promotional video.

A new era has begun! @luka7doncic is our new @EASPORTS #NBALIVEMobile cover athlete! Gear up for the all-new Arena Mode with new tournaments, rewards, defensive switching and more! Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/d3hl1IFbhd — EA SPORTS NBA LIVE MOBILE (@EASPORTSNBALM) December 10, 2019

Additionally, here’s the game’s cover.

It’s been a rough year in the EA Sports virtual basketball world, as the company had to pull the plug on its flagship game, NBA Live 20, back in October. It was an unfortunate occurrence for the company, but landing perhaps the hottest name in the NBA for the cover of their mobile game isn’t a bad way to bounce back.