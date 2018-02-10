This Luka Doncic Shot After A Play Was Called Dead Was So Impressive It Should Have Counted

02.09.18 4 weeks ago

Luka Doncic isn’t in the NBA just yet but, in terms of players not in the league, the 18-year-old Slovenian star garners about as much attention as anyone. The multi-talented wing is on the (very) short list of top prospects for the 2018 NBA Draft and, even if he does not end up landing at No. 1 overall in a class that includes DeAndre Ayton, Trae Young, and Marvin Bagley III, Doncic will be in the mix until the very end.

Even beyond his tremendous game, though, Doncic has seemingly developed a penchant for outrageous shot-making. He made drilling a full-court heave look extremely easy earlier in the season and, on Friday, Doncic took things to another level with an utterly ridiculous finish after a play was blown dead by a whistle.

Frankly, this doesn’t even look real. Doncic somewhat casually flips the ball over the backboard, while moving the opposite direction, and it swishes through in apparently effortless fashion. Of course, this kind of play does not exactly ensure that Doncic will be the best player in the 2018 draft class but, in the same breath, it doesn’t dismiss it either.

Skeptics, including those who have likely never seen him play outside of highlight tapes, will point to a “lack of athleticism” for Doncic and, sometimes, outwardly dismiss his historic performance in Europe as competition related. Still, it has to be noted that he is the most accomplished European prospect in the history at his age (averaging 23.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per-36 minutes at the age of 18) and, to put it plainly, Doncic is excelling in the second-best professional league in the world.

He might be quite good and, regardless, Doncic seems to be tremendous at making bizarre shots.

