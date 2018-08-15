Getty Image

If all goes right in Dallas, the greatest European basketball player of all-time will hand off the reigns to perhaps the most hyped European prospect to ever come into the NBA when he decides to retire. The Mavericks made sure that scenario was put into play this summer, as Dirk Nowtizki made the decision to come back for his record-setting 21st season with the organization.

But before that happened, Dallas made a decision that could shape the future of the franchise for at least the next decade when it traded up from the No. 5 spot in the 2018 NBA Draft to select Real Madrid ace Luka Doncic. The team was still in a minor state of limbo for a few more weeks regarding Nowitzki’s immediate future because they didn’t agree to a new deal, but on July 23, it became official that Germany’s greatest basketball export will give it at least one more go.

Doncic spoke to Dime over the weekend at Panini’s NBA Rookie Photo Shoot, where he suited up in the Mavs’ uniform for the first time. In his eyes, an “amazing” opportunity to learn from one of the best to ever do it is now on the table.