Luka Doncic Explains How Two Differences Make It ‘Easier’ To Score In The NBA Than In Europe

02.09.19

Luka Doncic has not looked like a rookie during his first season with the Dallas Mavericks. As basketball fans know, this is because he does have some professional experience in the form of his tenure with Real Madrid, but even then, Doncic has gotten acclimated to life in the NBA quickly, especially when it comes .

Which begs the question: What is it about Doncic’s new league that he’s found a way to thrive? In an interview with Alex Madrid of Eurohoops.net, the Mavericks star said there are a few small differences with the way the game is played that make all the difference.

For Doncic, the fact that basketball is more spread out in the NBA is what allows him to thrive. This is true in both a literal sense and because big men can’t camp out down low on defense.

“Here [in the NBA] it’s easier to score compared to Europe, of course,” Doncic said. “In Europe, the court is smaller and here there is the three seconds rule. I think it’s easier to score here.”

Doncic was a good scorer in Spain, both in Liga ACB and in EuroLeague, but you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who expected him to average 20.6 points per game as a rookie in the NBA. The game has come really, really easily for the Slovenian wunderkind, and seeing as how he hasn’t even turned 20 yet, he’s only going to get better.

