Last week, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic admitted that he had been “complaining way too much” this year en route to pick up 15 technical fouls. Per NBA rules, if Doncic picks up one more technical foul, he’ll face a mandatory one game suspension.

On Sunday in a game against the Cavs, Doncic avoided getting a technical. Which is good, considering the Mavs are currently fifth in the Western Conference and not in the play-in tournament. What’s less good that Doncic got ejected, anyway, for tapping Cavs guard Collin Sexton below the belt.

Call it a night for Luka. Dončić was ejected after hitting Collin Sexton. 🎥 @BleacherReportpic.twitter.com/8PtbdeQuUV — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 10, 2021

Upon review, Doncic was hit with a Flagrant 2 and ejected. Here’s how he reacted:

The many faces of Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/zL1LQ9AyuN — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) May 10, 2021

In the locker room, Doncic apparently did the only thing to do in that situation: open up Twitter.

Ultimately, this is as harmless a Flagrant 2 as there is in the NBA. There’s no mandated suspension that comes with this and it’s debatable whether Doncic even deserved it or not. It also didn’t cost Dallas a win — the Mavericks were up 11 when he was ejected in the third quarter and went on to win by 27. The win also keeps them in the pole position for the No. 5 seed in the West, likely resulting in a first-round matchup with the Nuggets.

The Cavs are also sneaky winners here too. Cleveland is currently stumbling its way to the end of the season and Doncic exiting the game didn’t keep them from that. So, somehow, everyone wins here despite one of the league’s best players being ejected.