Luka Doncic Got Ejected For Kicking A Ball Into The Stands

Getty Image

Luka Doncic is, along with the potential final year for Dirk Nowitzki, the main reason to watch the Dallas Mavericks play basketball this season. The rookie has turned heads across the NBA with play well beyond his years, making even the most skeptical of his critics admit that, yes, the 19 year old was ready to play with the pros in America right out of the gate.

Barring a swift change in the basketball landscape, Doncic will be the NBA’s Rookie of the Year in a few months, and his play has essentially made another young point guard — Dennis Smith Jr. — expendable in Dallas. All of this is remarkable, as it the first ejection of Doncic’s career.

He notched that on Saturday night in an otherwise unremarkable game against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. Doncic got his second technical foul of the evening in the fourth quarter when he kicked a basketball into the crowd during a stoppage in play.