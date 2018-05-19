Top NBA Draft Prospect Luka Doncic Won The EuroLeague MVP

Getty Image

The 2018 NBA Draft features two prospects at the very top that are, to most, in a class by themselves. Arizona center Deandre Ayton and Real Madrid’s versatile guard/wing Luka Doncic are expected to be taken by the Suns and Kings at the top of the draft.

Fans that are unfamiliar with Doncic got a chance to see him in EuroLeague action during the Final Four, as Madrid’s game against CSKA Moscow was broadcast on NBA TV on Friday. Doncic had a big game in a win with 16 points and seven rebounds and on Saturday he was awarded EuroLeague MVP honors, which is an incredible feat for a 19-year-old.