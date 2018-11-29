Getty Image

Luka Doncic has lived up to the hype during the early stages of his NBA career. That says a lot about the precocious Slovenian, as Doncic came to the league with perhaps the highest expectations of any European basketball player. But despite being 19, and despite being given a big role right away with the Dallas Mavericks, Doncic keeps finding ways to deliver.

His latest impressive performance came on Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets. Doncic led the Mavericks to a 128-108 victory and put on a show, scoring 20 points on 6-for-11 shooting in 24 minutes with six rebounds. He did this despite not playing in the fourth quarter, meaning he had limited opportunities to make an impression.

The good news is he managed to get the job done, anyway. From the get go, Doncic raised eyebrows, as James Harden tried checking him in the first quarter. Doncic ended up hitting a shot in Harden’s grill that was decidedly Beard-esque.