Luka Doncic Joked His Main NBA Goal Is To Dunk On LeBron James

Getty Image

Luka Doncic is going to be a top-5 pick come Thursday night, although where exactly he should and will go remains a topic of pretty intense debate.

There are some that think he’s the best player in this draft class, citing his EuroLeague MVP this season and production in the second-best pro league in the world, and should be Phoenix’s choice at No. 1, although that seems to almost be a lock to go to Deandre Ayton. Others question his athleticism and consistency as a shooter, wondering if he has as much upside as some of the other top prospects — along with the other questions that many always bring up with international players, regardless of having watched much of them.

Doncic is aware of those questions and is eager to answer them once he gets to the NBA. He’s confident in his game, having played against adults and former NBA players for years while at Real Madrid, and is ready to help change the perception about young European basketball stars.