Top NBA Draft Prospect Luka Doncic Thinks He’s Similar To Ben Simmons

Getty Image

Over the next two months, debates will rage with regard to the 2018 NBA Draft. The NBA Playoffs may dominate the overall basketball conversation until early June but, in the midst of it all, discussions concerning Arizona’s Deandre Ayton, Duke’s Marvin Bagley III and others will continue, and this year, a 19-year-old Slovenian prospect will perhaps act as the most polarizing of all.

That player is Luka Doncic, who many believe should be in the conversation for No. 1 overall despite the plethora of American-born talent available. Doncic has been obscenely good while operating in the second-best league in the world and, in advance of draft season heating up in full force, he caught up with Mina Kimes of ESPN for a wide-ranging profile. While the entire thing is certainly worth a read, Doncic was prompted about his NBA tastes and, while he named a few favorite players headlined by LeBron James, it appears the youngster sees a lot of Ben Simmons in himself.