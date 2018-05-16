Getty Image

There appear to be two prospects at the top of the 2018 NBA Draft who have a leg up in the race for being selected No. 1 overall: Arizona’s Deandre Ayton and Sacramento’s Luka Doncic. While there are a number of potentially great prospects in this draft, Ayton fills a huge need at center for the Phoenix Suns while Doncic has played for the team’s new head coach.

Should the Suns draft Ayton No. 1 — in addition to his position fit, he played his college ball at Arizona — the coast would be clear for the Sacramento Kings to add a much-needed infusion of talent on the wing in the form of Doncic. But of course, since Doncic plays abroad, the risk exists that he might not come over right away.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had draft analysts Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz on the latest edition of his podcast, and the possibility of Doncic putting the Kings in a strange situation popped up.