NBA Draft Prospect Luka Doncic Loves American Chain Restaurants And Los Angeles

04.09.18 11 mins ago

Getty Image

Luka Doncic is almost assuredly going to go in the Top 5 of the 2018 NBA Draft, with a real chance to be selected with one of the first two picks. If that’s the case, he’ll be the highest non-college playing international draft pick since Andrea Bargnani in 2006, but he’ll be hoping to follow more in the footsteps of Kristaps Porzingis (selected 4th overall in 2015) and continue rewriting the narrative around foreign players in the draft.

It’s hard to poke holes in Doncic’s game, and the best efforts usually involve pointing to whether he’s quick enough on defense to be a positive presence on that end in the NBA. However, his offensive skills and size make him dangerous — he sees a lot of Ben Simmons’ game in himself — and his dominance in EuroLeague action should put to rest any questions as to whether he can at the least be a solid impact player in the NBA.

One of the questions many have about a European prospect coming to the NBA is how they’ll handle the dramatic culture change of coming to a new country. While often an overstated issue, it is something that for some can present a challenge. Not only do they have to step up in competition, but they suddenly are facing a variety of new challenges in adjusting to a new place and a very different life than they had grown accustomed to at home.

Around The Web

TAGS2018 NBA Draftluka doncic

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 3 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 3 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP