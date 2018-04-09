Getty Image

Luka Doncic is almost assuredly going to go in the Top 5 of the 2018 NBA Draft, with a real chance to be selected with one of the first two picks. If that’s the case, he’ll be the highest non-college playing international draft pick since Andrea Bargnani in 2006, but he’ll be hoping to follow more in the footsteps of Kristaps Porzingis (selected 4th overall in 2015) and continue rewriting the narrative around foreign players in the draft.

It’s hard to poke holes in Doncic’s game, and the best efforts usually involve pointing to whether he’s quick enough on defense to be a positive presence on that end in the NBA. However, his offensive skills and size make him dangerous — he sees a lot of Ben Simmons’ game in himself — and his dominance in EuroLeague action should put to rest any questions as to whether he can at the least be a solid impact player in the NBA.

One of the questions many have about a European prospect coming to the NBA is how they’ll handle the dramatic culture change of coming to a new country. While often an overstated issue, it is something that for some can present a challenge. Not only do they have to step up in competition, but they suddenly are facing a variety of new challenges in adjusting to a new place and a very different life than they had grown accustomed to at home.