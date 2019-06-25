Getty Image

More than two months have passed since the end of the 2018-19 NBA regular season but, on Monday evening, the league’s official awards were (finally) handed out in Santa Monica. One of the night’s marquee award announcements was the intriguing battle between Dallas Mavericks youngster Luka Doncic and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young for Rookie of the Year honors but, in the end, Doncic picked up the trophy and completed what amounted to a wire-to-wire run to the award.

The 20-year-old from Slovenia finished the season with per-game averages of 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists, entering the night as a significant betting favorite to land in the top spot. Doncic’s efficiency did tumble a bit down the stretch of the campaign but, all told, he carried an immense workload in Dallas and did so with a 19.6 PER and 54.5 percent true shooting.